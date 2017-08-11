Largest Firework Show in Eldora History This Saturday Night

A favorite of the local community and race fans alike, Casey’s General Stores $8 FIREWORKS Night returns this Saturday night to Eldora Speedway.

While the fireworks on the track will be the high-speed DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and the wild Eldora Stock Car division, the event will be topped off by a spectacular fireworks event featuring over 3,500 different effects.

In addition to the on-track activities, there will be bounce houses for the kids, balloon twisting clowns and an autograph session with the drivers and their cars in the fan zone outside of Turns 3-4 prior to the race. Also, Aaron’s will hold an “Enter-to-Win” contest for a living room set to be given away.

Gates open at 5 p.m. , the autograph party runs from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. , with hot laps at 6:45 p.m. and the racing starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are still just $8 while kids (12 and under) are admitted FREE. Additionally, police officers, sheriff deputies and firefighters in uniform or department shirts will be admitted free at the gate. Parking is free in all trackside lots. Camping for the weekend is free in Eldora Lots 1 through 5.

Additional event information can be found at www.EldoraSpeedway.com and by calling the box office at (937) 338-3815

Eldora Speedway PR