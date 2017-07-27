Monster Truck, Racing, & Kids Night At Lincoln IL Speedway Friday

Lincoln IL Speedway comes back to life this coming Friday, July 28 with the Raminator Monster Truck and six divisions of racing action. Joining the 10 foot tall, 12.5 foot wide car crusher, will be the Vintage Racing Of Illinois Series, UMP Pro Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Kidmodz, POWRi Lucas Oil D-II Midgets By Nutech, and UMP Hornets. It's the final race before the Logan County Fair, which begins at the facility on Sunday, July 30.



Lincoln Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is presenting the Raminator Monster Truck show at the track after having it on display at their dealership throughout the day. Fans are more than welcome to stop by between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM on Friday afternoon to check it out up close and in person before heading to the race track. The truck, itself, will be escorted by the Lincoln Police Department from the dealership to the racetrack between 4:30 and 5:00. The anticipated car crush will take place at intermission of the evening's show.



Making a Lincoln Speedway return this week will be the Vintage Racing Of Illinois group. The class, which is filled by cars from yesteryear, actually races in heats and a feature, driving for bragging rights in their vintage race cars. The series runs events at Lincoln, Charleston, Madison, Sun Prairie, Farmer City, Kankakee, and Spoon River. The division should be a treat for longtime race fans.



When it comes to the racing portion of the show, the UMP Modifieds head back onto the track with Ashland, IL driver Brandon Roberts leading the standings by 38 over perennial champion, Brian Lynn. Roberts has claimed two feature wins this season and has finished in the top five in all but one start. Following Roberts and Lynn is Austin Lynn, Ray Bollinger, and Mike Brooks. Bollinger leads the division with three wins, while Roberts has two, and Rodney Standerfer and Allen Weisser have one each.



In the UMP Pro Late Models, Springfield, IL driver Jake Little currently leads the standings at the track, followed by Clinton, IL's Roben Huffman, just like it was one year ago at this time. Cody Maguire is third in the standings, Brandon Eskew fourth, and Myles Moos is fifth. Little is the only driver to claim more than one win this year and has just two. Moos, Matt Taylor, Guy Taylor, and Allen Weisser have one win each.



There will be a second Modified class on hand Friday night, as well. It will be the Kidmodz division, a class which features youngsters between the age of 11 and 14 running full size Modifieds with less powerful engines. This marks the second year in-a-row that the beginner class has made an appearance at the 1/4-mile.



Last year's champion, Tyler Vantoll, has his work cut out for him this year if he aims to win the track championship in the POWRi Lucas Oil DII Midgets presented by Nutech Seed. Vantoll sits second in the track points, down 46 from point leader Jack Routson from Waterman, IL. In addition, Routson is on a hot streak, coming off of his first two career feature wins at Lincoln and Champaign County Fairgrounds. When it comes to the POWRi national points for the class, roles are reversed with Vantoll leading Routson.



Rounding out Friday's divisions are the UMP Hornets. Springfield, IL driver Mike Eskew leads the standings by 30 over Hopedale, IL's Shane Kelley. 2015 champion, Cook Crawford, is third in points, while Derrick DeFord and Dallas Lugge round out the top five. Feature winners in the class include Kelley, Adam Webb, Kenny Butterfield, and Jeremy Reed.



Pit gates open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, competitor pill draw ends and the driver meeting begins at 6:00, hotlaps begin at 6:10, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is just $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.



For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy).



Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings.

