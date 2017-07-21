Allgaier Leads Opening Day of Practice for Lilly Diabetes 250

Justin Allgaier came to grips with the new equipment package for the Lilly Diabetes 250 faster than any other driver, turning the top overall lap of two practice sessions for the NASCAR XFINITY Series on Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Allgaier led the second practice at 166.485 mph in the No. 7 Breyers Chevrolet. Elliott Sadler was second overall at 166.420 with his session-leading lap in the first practice in the No. 1 OneMain Financial Chevrolet.

NASCAR XFINITY Series cars are using an engine restrictor plate and an aero duct for the first time at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at this event, in an effort to create closer racing and more passing on the 2.5-mile oval.

"There are still a lot of unknowns, but I wasn't as on board with it before we got here," Allgaier said of the new technical package. "I have a fast race car, so I'm not disappointed in the package. For us, we need to put on a good race for the fans. This racetrack, this area of the country, Indianapolis is a racing town. We talking about Racing USA in Mooresville (North Carolina), but Indianapolis is built on that racing foundation.

"I feel like, if nothing else, for the fans that come and the fans that watch on TV, this race is going to be exciting, and we're trying to put on a great race."

Matt Tifft was third at 166.291 in the No. 19 Surface/Fanatics Toyota. Kyle Busch, who has won this race the last two years, was fourth at 166.162 in the No. 18 NOS Energy Drink Rowdy Toyota.

William Byron rounded out the top five at 165.874 in the No. 9 Liberty University Chevrolet.

Qualifying for the Lilly Diabetes 250 takes place at 12:45 p.m. (ET) Saturday. The 100-lap race starts at 3:30 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series action gets underway Saturday with practice sessions at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Qualifying for the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 starts at 6:15 p.m.

The Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 starts at 2:30 p.m. (ET) Sunday. Visit IMS.com to purchase tickets for all 2017 IMS events, including the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 and Lilly Diabetes 250 on July 21-23, and for more information on all events.

IMS PR