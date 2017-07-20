Legend Cars, Porta Johns and Bandoleros Ready to Rumble

True to its illustrious history of racing anything and everything, Charlotte Motor Speedway will add a new form of competition to its repertoire in Tuesday’s Bojangles’ Summer Shootout. Porta Johns – known for being a convenient stop-through at the race track – become the focal point of the Summer Shootout’s first Porta John race.

As part of the most spectacular, family-friendly grassroots racing on the planet, four competitors will race Porta Johns on hand trucks down the frontstretch to a predetermined line. Once there, they’ll unroll 3,000-sheet rolls of toilet paper back down the frontstretch. The first person to unroll their sheet rolls into the winner’s circlez and the record books as the first Porta John race winner.

The fun continues all evening on Tuesday as Legend Cars and Bandoleros replace rolling toilet paper with squealing tires, thundering engines and high-octane racing action in the eighth of 10 Bojangles’ Summer Shootout events.

The future stars of motorsports continue their rise up the racing ladder all summer, with the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout – which features NASCAR stars Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and Bubba Wallace among its alumni – running through Aug. 1.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Tuesday with racing beginning at approximately 7 p.m.

TICKETS:

Single-day admission to the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout costs just $8 for adults and is FREE for children under 13. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267)

CMS PR