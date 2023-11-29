Hornaday Development Drivers Make Snowflake 100 Debut

Competing in arguably one of the most prestigious pro late model events of the season, three Team Hornaday Development drivers are gearing up to make their Allen Turner Snowflake 100 debuts.

Representing THD at Five Flags Speedway this coming weekend is Dawson Sutton (17-years-old), Hudson Bulger (16-years-old), and Jimmy Renfrew (20-years-old).

Bulger, a Georgia native, will pilot the No. 17 Hudson Bulger Racing Ford as one of the youngest drivers in the field. “I am excited, but also nervous, heading into my first Snowflake event,” Bulger said. “I was there watching last year, so I know how competitive it is and how important qualifying is. I am well prepared going into this event thanks to Team Hornaday Development.”

Sutton considers Five Flags one of his favorite tracks, and for good reason. The Tennessee native has found great success at the half-mile circuit and has already locked himself into the Snowball Derby on points. He will pilot the Rackley W.A.R No. 26 with extra confidence heading into the weekend. “I am very excited for this opportunity from Rackley W.A.R, we’ve been great all year at Five Flags with two wins, one second place finish out of the four races there,” Sutton said. “We’re definitely not the underdog heading there and I feel like we will have a great shot at getting a win. This is the biggest race I get to run this year in my rookie season with Rackley.”

Renfrew is arguably the most experienced Team Hornaday Development driver heading into this weekend. He will drive the No. 00 Toyota Camry for his team, Renfrew Motorsports with support from Donnie Wilson. As a New Englander, Renfrew said this will likely be the most competitive event he’s ever been a part of… but he’s ready. “I am very excited for my first time at Pensacola, especially being the Snowflake 100,” he said. “That’s an experience I have wanted to be a part of for years. Hopefully, we will have a good run and that will be a bonus.”

The 56th annual Allen Turner Snowflake 100 starts at 7:00 p.m. ET on Racing America.

Hornaday Development PR