EuroNASCAR Champions to be honored at NASCAR’s Champion’s Week in Nashville

NASCAR’s Diamond Anniversary culminates with the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR’s International Series visiting Nashville on November 28-30 to close out the 75th anniversary season and honor each series champion. Seven key persons of the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will make the trip to the other side of the Atlantic and be part of the amazing show in Tennessee’s Music City.



NASCAR will celebrate the champions of the NASCAR International Series on Tuesday, November 28, with a special banquet while the 2023 NWES Champion Gianmarco Ercoli and the #54 CAAL Racing Camaro owner Luca Canneori will also be recognized at the NASCAR Awards on Thursday, November 30, at the Music City Center together with the 2023 champions from all three NASCAR National Series. After a momentous season, drivers and industry personalities will embrace the city of Nashville to celebrate the 75th anniversary one final time.



“We are extremely happy to return to the United States to celebrate our 2023 champions during the NASCAR Championship Week. The very cool thing is that all NASCAR ceremonies will be held in the same city. We are sure our drivers and teams will have a great time and the opportunity to connect with other members of the NASCAR family from the Cup Series to the Weekly Series,” said EuroNASCAR President and CEO Jerome Galpin, who will also fly to the US to be in attendance. “It’s a great pleasure for us to attend these events and to offer this opportunity to our competitors. It’s a well deserved honor for them and it proves once again the important international exposure we can provide to the competitors of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.”



“As we continue to commemorate our diamond anniversary, there is no other place we’d rather return for our end of the year celebration than Music City,” said Pete Jung, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at NASCAR. “We are ecstatic to bring Champion’s Week back to Nashville for a fourth year. The energy of this city never goes unnoticed and the fans’ dedication for our sport never fails.”



The following NASCAR Whelen Euro Series honors will be present in the USA: EuroNASCAR PRO Champion Gianmarco Ercoli with Team Owner Luca Canneori (both CAAL Racing), EuroNASCAR 2 Champion Paul Jouffreau and EuroNASCAR Team Championship Owner Franck Violas (both RDV Competition), EuroNASCAR 2 runner-up Vladimiros Tziortzis (Academy / Alex Caffi Motorsport), EuroNASCAR 2 third place Gil Linster (Hendriks Motorsport) and Rookie Trophy winner Jack Davidson (Marko Stipp Motorsport).



On Wednesday, November 29 NASCAR will initiate two new fan activations, NASCAR House and NASCAR Champion Car Parade. NASCAR House will take place in the city center on 5th and Broadway from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. CT. The NASCAR Champion Car Parade will take to the street of Broadway from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. CT. Ercoli will be part of the parade as well and also be recognized during the Cup Series Banquet. The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is delighted to have their champions and top drivers taking part in one of the most exciting post-season events in all of motorsports.

NWES PR