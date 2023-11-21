NASCAR announces new name and 2024 schedule for Canada Series

NASCAR announced Tuesday several impactful changes to usher in the 2024 NASCAR Canada Series season from a series name change to a broadened race schedule to a new general manager that will guide the exciting evolution up North.

The NASCAR Canada Series – as it will be called now – features 13 races across six provinces with a mix of traditional events and new locales all under the guidance of new General Manager of NASCAR Canada, Alan Labrosse, a familiar name to Canadian racers and race fans.

“Canadian motorsports fans are incredibly passionate and the new NASCAR Canada Series name appropriately captures their nationalistic pride," NASCAR Chief International Officer Chad Seigler said. “The series features Canada’s biggest racing stars, competing at the top tracks across the country.

“With an influx of talented young drivers and a garage full of healthy and competitive teams, interest in the series is at an all-time high. We are excited to build off recent momentum and deliver great racing to fans across Canada."

The thriving series still benefits from the long-term sponsorship of the familiar Pinty’s brand, which served as entitlement sponsor since 2016 and a new increased investment into the sport by Evirum. The Pinty’s and Evirum brands are initial presenting sponsors for next season’s competition.

“Our involvement in this thrilling series dates back to last season where we offered support to some drivers, race promoters and race track operators," Evirum President Julien Remillard said. “When the opportunity to become a Series Partner presented itself, it was a natural progression in alignment with our expanding presence across Canada and the United States."

The NASCAR Canada Series’ 2024 slate of racing gets underway May 19 with the Victoria Day weekend season-opener at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario. There is a doubleheader weekend June 29-30 at Nova Scotia’s Riverside Speedway as part of an early summer “East Coast Swing” and the hugely-popular dirt race at Ontario’s Ohsweken Speedway returns July 11.

A pair of races at Saskatoon's Sutherland Automotive Speedway and Alberta’s Edmonton International Raceway mark the Westward portion of the schedule before the 56th running of the heralded Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres on Aug. 11 in Quebec.

The season finale will be held at the Autodrome Montmagny on Sept. 22 – the first visit to the facility for the series, and first season finale held in Quebec.

Labrosse, a member of the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame and former racer, will oversee the series’ expansion. Having competed on track before moving to roles as a promoter, team owner and driver agent, Labrosse certainly brings experience and versatility to his new role.

A formal broadcast schedule will be announced soon and fans of the NASCAR Canada Series will be able to catch the 2024 action on TSN and RDS broadcasts in Canada and FloSports in the United States.