Hailie Deegan took second place at Thursday's SRX Racing event at Eldora Speedway.

A promising night turned to complete disaster within minutes of beginning — yet one driver overcame it: Hailie Deegan. “When it happened, I was immediately right behind him,” Deegan told Frontstretch. “Nothing I could do in that situation. That’s the first time that’s happened to me, where someone’s blown up directly in front of me.”



Deegan’s racecar was the most torn up of any involved in the accident- her and Andretti were placed in backup cars. “I was able to get in this car, tune on it a little bit after running that heat race in between the main,” Deegan said. “And we were able to make it really good to my liking, and we were able to go out there and finish second.”



Deegan has shown that she is not afraid to be aggressive for the win if need be, especially on the dirt. Stewart told Frontstretch, "When Hailie Deegan gets to second in a dirt race, you better be on your toes. Because if you make a mistake, she’s going to pounce.”



Hailie Deegan PR