George Decker Memorial; Tribute to Rick Wylie and the Butch Palmer Classic Lineup Set for the Race of Champions Family of Series at Holland Speedway as Part of “Busch 100” Presented by Crosby’s

Race fans are in for a treat this Saturday at Holland (N.Y.) International Speedway with the running of the annual “Busch 100” presented by Crosby’s that places the George Decker Memorial, Ricky Wylie Classic and Butch Palmer Classic on “center-stage’ on the high-banked 3/8-mile oval.

In addition to the traditional program, the conclusion of the Wilbert’s 100 will also take place as the first races on this special event night. The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will run for 30-laps while the Race of Champions Street Stocks will complete their July 8 20-lap feature that was called due to inclement weather.

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will run for 52-laps in the George Decker Memorial, which is known in Western and Central New York racing circles commonly as “The Decker”. The Race of Champions Super Stock Series will compete in the 4th Annual Rick Wylie Classic which will pay $4,848.48-to-win. The Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series runs for 32-laps in the Butch Palmer Classic.

The Decker family, the Wylie family and the Palmer family and friends are raising money for bonuses for racers in attendance, elevating the lucrative purse monies for the event.

Grandstand gates will open at 4:00pm with qualifying races slated to roll at 5:30pm.

The race will be streamed live on www.rocmodifiedseries.tv

Where: Holland International Speedway, Holland, N.Y.

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 - Practice at 3:00pm – Racing begins at 5:30pm; Features will follow.

Directions: The track is located on Holland / Glenwood Road off of Route 16 just minutes from downtown Buffalo and the South towns of Western New York.

What: Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series; Race of Champions Super Stock Series; Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series; Race of Champions Street Stocks; Mighty TQ Midgets

More Information: www.hollandsportscomplex.com /www.facebook.com/ HollandSpeedway/ / www.rocmodifiedseries.com; www.rocmodifiedseries.tv

