INDYCAR Announces Iowa Practice Penalty

INDYCAR has announced a 10-minute practice penalty for the No. 27 Andretti Autosport entry and driver Kyle Kirkwood for missing driver weigh-in Friday, July 21 at Iowa Speedway.



Kirkwood was in violation of:



Rule 14.4.2.9. – All Drivers are reweighed at technical inspection within fifteen (15) minutes after completion of practice session one (1) of a Race Event…



According to Rule 14.4.2.9.1.: A Driver late for weigh in loses ten (10) minutes from the end of the next practice session.



As the next practice session at Iowa Speedway is only 10 minutes per group, Kirkwood will be ineligible to participate.

IndyCar Series PR