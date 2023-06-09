Friday, Jun 09

Louka St-Jean Enters USF Pro 2000 Series with Turn 3 Motorsport

French Canadian driver Louka St-Jean will join Turn 3 Motorsport for his debut in the USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires beginning with Rounds 8 and 9 at Wisconsin’s Road America road course next weekend. The 17-year-old began his rookie campaign in the USF2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires earlier this year, completing the first two rounds in St. Petersburg and Sebring, Florida before a consequential crash sidelined him for the month of May.
 
Now back and more determined than ever, St-Jean is focused on getting acclimated to the next level USF Pro 2000 series in the second half of the year in preparation for a full season of racing in 2024.
#3 Louka St-Jean // USF Pro 2000

Planiform / Proservin Construction
Cosme Inc. / Acier Marquis / JIT Laser / Alliance Contrôle / TLA Architectes
“I am looking forward to making my debut in USF Pro 2000 next weekend,” said St-Jean. “I had a great test with Turn 3 Motorsport at Road America a few weeks ago, and I am up for the challenge of stepping up to the next level of the USF Pro Championships. My goal is to keep building experience this year and learn as much as I can going into the 2024 season. A huge thank you to Turn 3 as well as my family, friends, and partners for the continued support. I am excited and ready to go!”

 

Louka St-Jean testing the #3 Turn 3 Motorsport car at Road America
Before joining the USF Pro Championships Presented by Cooper Tires, St-Jean competed for two seasons in the F4 US Championship where he scored a pole position, podium, and fastest lap in his rookie season. After carrying out a successful one day test in the Tatuus IP-22 with Turn 3 Motorsport at Road America recently, the young Canadian is eager to get back in the car and go racing once again next week.
 
“I am very excited to have Louka (St-Jean) join our team,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “I think he is a very talented young man with huge amount of potential. Louka had a great one day test with us in the USF Pro 2000 car already, so we are aiming to build on that experience and knowledge to have a solid debut in USF Pro 2000 next week. We are going to use the rest of the 2023 season as a learning experience in preparation for a full season of racing in 2024.”
 
St-Jean will drive the #3 Planiform/Proservin Construction Tatuus IP-22 for Turn 3 Motorsport. Other partners include Cosme Inc., Acier Marquis, JIT Laser, Alliance Contrôle, and TLA Architectes.
 
Rounds 8 and 9 of the 2023 USF Pro 2000 Championship will take place on the 4.014-mile, 14-turn road course of Road America in Wisconsin from June 15-18.
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

