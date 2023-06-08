GM Paillé Partners with Alex Guenette for Three Races in 2023

GM Paillé joins forces with Alex Guenette for three races in 2023, as the driver will sport the colors of the #1 GM dealer in Canada for the Quebec races of the NASCAR Pinty’s series.

Debuting next Saturday at Autodrome Chaudiere, this new association will also be effective for the NASCAR Pinty’s races at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières, on August 5-6, and at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel, on August 26.

Guenette, winner of the NASCAR Pinty’s race at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières last year, is thrilled to partner with GM Paillé for select races in 2023. “I’m very primed for this association. I have been talking with Jean-Claude for a long time, and we are happy to come up with this partnership for 2023,” said Guenette,

Guenette, whose family owns recreational products dealers Motos Illimitées and Ducati Montréal, also shares common values with GM Paillé.

“This partnership will go beyond racing. We are the best in our respective industries, and we are working on a long-term association for both our businesses. I can learn a lot from Jean-Claude and I am sure that both our dealers can benefit from this association,” explained Guenette.

“Values of excellence, family and teamwork are in our blood, and we think that Alex will be an excellent ambassador for the Paillé brand. We are proud to have him as a part of our big family,” added Jean-Claude Paillé, CEO of GM Paillé.

Guenette will be at the wheel of the GM Paillé/ASSA ABLOY n°3 Chevrolet Camaro prepared by Ed Hakonson Racing team, in collaboration with Choko Authentics and Fast Eddie Speedwear. The n°3 will display a special livery for NASCAR 75th anniversary, as a tribute to 7-time NASCAR Cup champion and 1998 Daytona 500 winner, Dale Earnhardt, famous black GM Goodwrench n°3 Camaro.

This partnership is also an excellent visibility for GM Paillé. “We are convinced that motorsport is an excellent vehicle for marketing and promotion, and we reassess that belief with this partnership with Alex. As we value excellence, we are persuaded that the GM Paillé brand can be at the top of the leaderboard during those races,” concluded Mr. Paillé.

Alex Guenette will be on track this Saturday, as the NASCAR Pinty’s series is at Autodrome Chaudière in Vallée-Jonction, QC. Practice session is scheduled at 11:20 AM, qualifying at 4 PM, and the green flag for the Budweiser 300 will drop at 5:30 PM.

Alex Guenette PR