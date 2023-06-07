Prime Video Greenlights NASCAR ‘Garage 56’ Le Mans Documentary

Today, Prime Video greenlit a new documentary from NASCAR Studios that will chronicle NASCAR's special “Garage 56” entry at the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The documentary will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The “Garage 56” documentary is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in the US enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the ultimate test of man and machine. With high-speed stretches and iconic turns, Le Mans has earned a reputation as the most demanding race in the world. Now, nearly half a century after NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. first took stock cars to the prestigious event in 1976, his son, and current NASCAR chairman and CEO, Jim France returns to Le Mans—in partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, and Goodyear—to showcase their revolutionary Next Gen race car to an international audience. Behind the driving of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, and 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button, the special “Garage 56” entry will compete with some of the fastest and most durable cars in the world. The documentary will take viewers inside the preparation and behind the wheel on race day of the historic endeavor.

“We're proud to partner with our friends at NASCAR Studios to bring this incredible story of innovation and determination to our Prime Video customers,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content. “The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most exciting and grueling competitions in sports, and the work that goes into preparing for a moment like this is something we think audiences will find equal parts entertaining and inspiring.”

“The Next Gen ca r has been a game changer in NASCAR, and bringing it to an iconic international stage like Le Mans during NASCAR's 75th anniversary season is a monumental moment for our sport,” said Matt Summers, NASCAR managing director, entertainment marketing and content development. “We've had cameras rolling behind the scenes throughout the entire journey, and we can't wait for fans around the world to come along for the ride thanks to this amazing partnership with Prime Video.”

The documentary is being produced by NASCAR Studios with NASCAR's Tim Clark, Matt Summers, Amy Anderson, and Tally Hair serving as executive producers.

