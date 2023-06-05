MPM Marketing announces the signing of Tucker Anderson

McCallister Precision Marketing is excited to announce the signing of 16-year-old Dirt Late Model racer Tucker Anderson.

Anderson, from Blairsville, Georgia, is a regular competitor in 604 and 602 Dirt Late Model events across the Southeast region.

“We’re excited to welcome Tucker Anderson to MPM Marketing,” said Tonya McCallister, founder of MPM Marketing. “Tucker is a rising star in the Dirt Late Model world and we’re thrilled to be able to work with him as he continues his climb through the dirt racing ranks.”

Anderson has been racing since he was 10 years old and has recently begun to enjoy success on a regional level. He scored four 604 Dirt Late Model victories during the 2022 campaign and has one 602 Dirt Late Model triumph so far in 2023, which came at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee.

In addition, Anderson is the youngest driver to win a Red Clay 602 Late Model Series event and he secured a third-place finish in the 602 Dirt Late Model class during the 2022 edition of the Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Anderson has also begun dabbling in the Limited Late Model class at Tri-County Race Track, North Georgia Speedway and Sugar Creek Raceway.

Anderson’s success at a young age has caught the attention of veteran Dirt Late Model driver and promoter Ray Cook, who has been offering advice and driver coaching to the young racer.

“I am looking forward to working with Tonya and her staff at MPM Marketing,” Anderson said. “I have been wanting to be a part of MPM for a while now and I am thrilled to be officially a client.”

For the 2023 season Anderson plans to compete in a variety of 602, 604 and Limited Late Model events and series as he continues to gain experience.

Anderson would like to thank his family, Coltman Farms Racing, MPM Marketing, Beaverdam Trucking, Vinson Sims Construction, Ray Cook Racing and Wimpy Enterprises.

To follow along with Tucker Anderson’s racing, like his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ tuckerandersonracing.

MPM PR