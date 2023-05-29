Jason Martin Returns To ASCS National Victory Lane At Lake Ozark Speedway!

Bouncing back at Lake Ozark Speedway, Jason Martin captured his fourth win of the season with the National Tour of the American Sprint Car Series and first of his career at the one-third-mile oval.

The eighth time Jason Martin has topped the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the Lake Ozark win is his first in the state of Missouri.

Adding to his runner-up finish on Friday, Martin shot the outside on the start to capture the lead over Blake Hahn. Fending off the challenge from the DriveWFX.com No. 52 in traffic, Martin went on to lead the full 30-lap feature event.

“I felt like I needed to get out front early because I really figured the top was going to be the dominant place to be, but I was worried it was going to be slimy still on the start. Blake took off really good on the bottom, and I spun my tires in the middle, so I just decided to rip the top, and it worked,” explained Jason of the start.

Able to hold on to the runner-up spot after several attempts by Joe B. Miller to take it, Blake Hahn was ultimately joined on the podium Seth Bergman, who has finished on the podium in seven consecutive outings with the ASCS National Tour.

Taking advantage of a couple of restarts in the closing laps, Miles Paulus raced from ninth to fourth, with Jordon Mallett rebounding from a failed ignition box at the start of the night, to earn the KSE Hard Charger with a run from 21st to fifth.

Jace Park crossed sixth, followed by Kyle Bellm. Brandon Anderson made up five positions to finish eighth, with Joe B. Miller slipping to ninth on the final laps with a failing tire. Howard Moore made up five spots to complete the top ten.

Sunday night at Lake Ozark Speedway featured a 27-car field, with Joe B. Miller setting the overall quick qualifying time at 12.428-seconds. A trio of AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races went to Colton Hardy, Jason Martin, and Jace Park. The BMRS B-Feature was topped by Terry Easum. Provisional starts were used by Christopher Townsend and Kyler Johnson.

The American Sprint Car Series is back on track on Friday, June 2, at Outlaw Motor Speedway and Saturday, June 3, at Caney Valley Speedway. The two events make up the Mickey Walker Classic, with each night paying $4,222 to win, $422 to start.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Live coverage of the American Sprint Car Series can be found on http://www.racindirt.com.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ASCSRacing).

Race Results:

ASCS National/ASCS Warrior

Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.)

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Car Count: 27

The Driver's Project Group Qualifying (Top 4 in each group invert into Heat Races)

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller, 12.428[1]; 2. 3-Howard Moore, 12.512[4]; 3. 98P-Miles Paulus, 12.539[5]; 4. 41-Colton Hardy, 12.663[9]; 5. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 12.700[8]; 6. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 12.703[7]; 7. 7C-Chris Morgan, 12.803[2]; 8. 31-Casey Wills, 12.895[3]; 9. 6-Christopher Townsend, 13.055[6]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman, 12.623[1]; 2. 36-Jason Martin, 12.725[6]; 3. 10-Landon Britt, 12.773[2]; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett, 12.798[3]; 5. 21-Gunner Ramey, 12.910[9]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton, 12.926[4]; 7. 22S-Slater Helt, 13.077[7]; 8. 0-Chase Porter, 13.100[5]; 9. 45X-Kyler Johnson, NT

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, 12.899[4]; 2. 95-Matt Covington, 13.041[3]; 3. 87J-Jace Park, 13.083[5]; 4. 88-Terry Easum, 13.092[6]; 5. 13-Elijah Gile, 13.094[7]; 6. 71-Bradyn Baker, 13.097[1]; 7. 91-Michael Day, 13.268[2]; 8. 17-Lane Goodman, 13.623[9]; 9. 32D-Daryn Langford, 13.670[8]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races (Top 16 in Qualifying/Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Colton Hardy[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 3. 98P-Miles Paulus[2]; 4. 14E-Kyle Bellm[6]; 5. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]; 6. 3-Howard Moore[3]; 7. 31-Casey Wills[8]; 8. 7C-Chris Morgan[7]; 9. 6-Christopher Townsend[9]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin[2]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman[3]; 3. 10-Landon Britt[1]; 4. 8M-Kade Morton[5]; 5. 0-Chase Porter[7]; 6. 22S-Slater Helt[6]; 7. 21-Gunner Ramey[4]; 8. (DNS) 14-Jordon Mallett; 9. (DNS) 45X-Kyler Johnson

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 87J-Jace Park[2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 4. 88-Terry Easum[1]; 5. 71-Bradyn Baker[6]; 6. 91-Michael Day[7]; 7. 13-Elijah Gile[5]; 8. 32D-Daryn Langford[8]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 6 advance to the A-Feature)

BMRS B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 88-Terry Easum[1]; 2. 22S-Slater Helt[2]; 3. 13-Elijah Gile[4]; 4. 31-Casey Wills[3]; 5. 14-Jordon Mallett[9]; 6. 21-Gunner Ramey[6]; 7. 45X-Kyler Johnson[11]; 8. 6-Christopher Townsend[8]; 9. 7C-Chris Morgan[5]; 10. 32D-Daryn Langford[7]; 11. 17-Lane Goodman[10]

A-Feature

RacinDirtTV A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman[3]; 4. 98P-Miles Paulus[9]; 5. 14-Jordon Mallett[21]; 6. 87J-Jace Park[6]; 7. 14E-Kyle Bellm[8]; 8. 55B-Brandon Anderson[13]; 9. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 10. 3-Howard Moore[15]; 11. 8M-Kade Morton[10]; 12. 95-Matt Covington[5]; 13. 10-Landon Britt[11]; 14. 88-Terry Easum[17]; 15. 13-Elijah Gile[19]; 16. 6-Christopher Townsend[24]; 17. 91-Michael Day[16]; 18. 0-Chase Porter[14]; 19. 22S-Slater Helt[18]; 20. 31-Casey Wills[20]; 21. 71-Bradyn Baker[12]; 22. 41-Colton Hardy[7]; 23. 21-Gunner Ramey[22]; 24. 45X-Kyler Johnson[23]

Lap Leader(s): Jason Martin 1-30

KSE Hard Charger: Jordon Mallett +16

Driver's Project Quick Time: Joe B. Miller 12.428-seconds

High Point Driver: Joe B. Miller

Provisional(s): Kyler Johnson / Christopher Townsend

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 4 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway; 5/20 – Longdale Speedway; 5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Seth Bergman – 1 (4/21 – Longdale Speedway); Austin McCarl – 1 (5/26 – Lakeside Speedway); Joe B. Miller – 1 (5/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway);

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Seth Bergman 974; 2. Jason Martin 953; 3. Matt Covington 851; 4. Landon Britt 835; 5. Brandon Anderson 807; 6. Howard Moore 803; 7. Jordon Mallett 787; 8. Kyler Johnson 716; 9. Brady Baker 678; 10. Michael Day 670;

