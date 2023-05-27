ABEL Motorsports Signs Significant Sponsor Package Before Inaugural Indy 500 Start

Newly-minted IndyCar team ABEL Motorsports has impressed everyone in the garage area and along pit road, successfully earning their first-ever starting position in the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Now, ABEL and rookie driver RC Enerson have started to reap the benefits of their stellar performance at the Speedway by landing a significant sponsorship package for Sunday’s 107th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.

Indianapolis-based companies Rayco Machine, Zickler Associates, EZ Klean and Moontown Brewing Company plus well-known national brand SIMONIZ will all have positioning on the ABEL Motorsports #50 Chevy/Dallara for Sunday’s 500. Additionally, local and regional entities Clean N Simple, Mockett, Godby, and the Wounded Warriors Project will join ABEL Construction Company, Advance Ready Mix, and the Lucas Oil School of Racing in backing the Indy 500 effort.

Team Principal Bill Abel noted the importance of today’s announcement. “We want to welcome all of the partners that have jumped on with us this week, alongside the companies that have been with us from the start. We’re going to do our best on Sunday to provide those partners and our fans with an outstanding performance in the 500”.

While Enerson qualified ABEL Motorsports’ #50 machine 29th last Saturday, he’ll actually start 28th on Race Day, on the inside of row 10 due to a driver change in another qualified car.

After successfully completing Friday’s traditional two-hour Carb Day final practice, RC Enerson and the ABEL team are making final preparations for Sunday’s 500 mile battle. Enerson and the team will take the green flag at 12:45 PM ET in the event, with prerace coverage starting at 9 AM on Peacock TV and the IMS Radio Network. Event coverage begins at 11 AM ET on Peacock, NBC TV, and the IMS Radio Network.

Abel Motorsports PR