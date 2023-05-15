38th Season of DIRTcar Summer Nationals Set For June 14 Start

The 38th edition of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals will kick off in June for a five-week Hell Tour running through nine states for the DIRTcar Late Models and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modifieds.

The best DIRTcar Late Model drivers in the country will contest 28 races in 33 days, and the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals is set for 25 races in that same time frame – both starting the 2023 season at Peoria Speedway on Wednesday, June 14.

While the competition and grind will be the same, fans and drivers will see several new and exciting aspects to the tour this year as DIRTcar Racing celebrates its 40th year in operation.

FAMILIAR FORMAT: In a schedule arrangement not seen since 2019, the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models return to its five-week format, spread out over a month (June 14 to July 16). In that time frame, the Late Models will visit 27 different tracks – five to six tracks a week.

The DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modifieds will continue to race alongside the DIRTcar Late Models throughout the month-long journey, but unlike the Late Models, they’ll conclude their championship battle (taking drivers’ 12-best finishes of the tour) at the 33rd annual Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury Speedway, July 28-29.

NEW LATE MODEL POINTS FORMAT: In 2023, DIRTcar Late Model drivers will see a new points format that rewards them for their week-to-week commitment on the Hell Tour.

At the end of each week of racing, the top-10 drivers in that week’s points standings will be awarded points fund checks – $10,000 to first place, $5,000 to second, $3,000 for third, and so on according to the scale below.

MORE: NEW POINTS FUND FORMAT ESTABLISHED FOR 38TH DIRTCAR SUMMER NATIONALS

Once a week is complete, it’s onto the next. All drivers will start from zero points at the beginning of each week and contest all events scheduled for that week.

The sum of $125,500 will be paid out in total, awarded to the top-10 finishers in each individual week’s points standings – giving one driver the chance to walk away with $50,000 if they win the points battle all five weeks.

An overall point standing will still be kept throughout the five weeks with an overall 2023 DIRTcar Summer Nationals champion still being crowned at the end of the season.

MARQUEE EVENTS: The DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified tours will visit some of the biggest Late Model and Modified events again this year. Among them include the 43rd running of the Herald & Review 100, the Birthday Race and Prairie Dirt Classic.

The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway, on Thursday, July 6, is one of the most prestigious Late Model events in Midwest motorsports history. It ranks as one of the most prized events, along with the Prairie Dirt Classic, dirt Late Model Dream and the World 100. Last year, Bobby Pierce won the event for the third time – one away from tying his father’s four victories at the event.

The Birthday Race at Oakshade Raceway celebrates its silver anniversary on Saturday, July 15 with both tours. Donnie Moran won the inaugural event in 1999 and his son, Devin, won his first race at the event last year.

The DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modifieds return to Fairbury Speedway, Friday-Saturday, July 28-29, for the prestigious Prairie Dirt Classic, joining the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models. The special, invite-only, event awards $5,000 to the winner and will see the 2023 champion crowned there.

NEW TRACKS: The DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour will visit five new tracks this season – Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO), Benton Speedway (Benton, MO), Lake Cumberland Speedway (Burnside, KY), Hartford Motor Speedway (Hartford, MI) and Wayne County Speedway (Orrville, OH).

Of the five tracks, the Late Models and Modified tours will make their debut at Lake Cumberland Speedway, July 2, and at Wayne County Speedway, July 16 – which will be the final race on the schedule for the DIRTcar Late Models.

The Late Models will make their first appearance at Benton Speedway since 1997, while the Modifieds will make their debut the track.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every race on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified schedules live on DIRTVision.

COMBINED 2023 TOUR SCHEDULES

Week #1

Wednesday, June 14 | Peoria Speedway| Peoria, IL

Thursday, June 15 | Kankakee Co. Speedway | Kankakee, IL

Friday, June 16 | Tri-City Speedway | Pontoon Beach, IL

Saturday, June 17 | Fairbury Speedway | Fairbury, IL

Sunday, June 18 | Sycamore Speedway | Maple Park, IL (Late Models only)

Week #2

Tuesday, June 20 | Moberly Motorsports Park | Moberly, MO

Wednesday, June 21 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA (Late Models only)

Thursday, June 22 | Spoon River Speedway | Canton, IL

Friday, June 23 | Fayette Co. Speedway | Brownstown, IL

Saturday, June 24 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO

Sunday, June 25 | Lincoln Speedway | Lincoln, IL

Week #3

Tuesday, June 27 | Springfield Raceway | Springfield, MO (Late Models only)

Wednesday, June 28 | Adams Co. (IL) Speedway | Quincy, IL

Thursday, June 29 | Benton Speedway | Benton, MO

Friday, June 30 | Paducah Int’l Raceway | Paducah, KY

Saturday, July 1 | Clarksville Speedway | Clarksville, TN

Sunday, July 2 | Lake Cumberland Spdwy | Burnside, KY

Week #4

Tuesday, July 4 | Tri-City Speedway | Pontoon Beach, IL

Wednesday, July 5 | Red Hill Raceway | Sumner, IL

Thursday, July 6 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Friday, July 7 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL

Saturday, July 8 | Highland Speedway | Highland, IL

Sunday, July 9 | Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

Week #5

Wednesday, July 12 | Shadyhill Speedway | Medaryville, IN

Thursday, July 13| Butler Motor Speedway | Quincy, MI

Friday, July 14 | Hartford Motor Speedway | Hartford, MI

Saturday, July 15 | Oakshade Raceway | Wauseon, OH

Sunday, July 16 | Wayne Co. Speedway | Orrville, OH

33rd annual Prairie Dirt Classic (Modifieds only)

Friday, July 28 | Fairbury Speedway | Fairbury, IL

Saturday, July 29 | Fairbury Speedway | Fairbury, IL

DIRTcar Series PR