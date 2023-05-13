New study reveals the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is one of the most affordable events of the season for ticket prices and travel

Sunday, May 14

The team at Slingo have looked at flight prices, as well as accommodation costs and the cost of a three-day ticket for 2023’s racing season, to establish which are the most expensive and the cheapest F1 destinations of the year.
 
 
The top 10 most affordable F1 tickets:
 
 

Rank

Country

City

Circuit

Average 3-day ticket price

1

Spain

Barcelona

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

£353

2

Austria

Spielberg

Red Bull Ring - Spielberg

£423

3

Azerbaijan

Baku City

Baku Circuit

£531

4

Bahrain

Sakhir

Sakhir Circuit

£741

5

Italy

Monza

Monza Circuit

£825

6

Italy

Imola

Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari

£990

7

Saudi Arabia

Jeddah

Jeddah Circuit

£1,025

8

Australia

Melbourne

Albert Park Circuit

£1,117

9

Netherlands

Zandvoort

Circuit Zandvoort

£1,188

10

Abu Dhabi

Yas Island

Yas Marina Circuit

£1,324
 
 
Azerbaijan ranks in third place as the most affordable F1 event to buy a ticket for - averaging £531 in total for a three-day ticket. The 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place over 51 laps of the 6.003-kilometre Baku City Circuit on Sunday 30th April. The Baku Circuit is located in Baku City and was constructed near Baku Boulevard.
 
The most affordable Formula One ticket on the list is the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. With a capacity of 140,700, this all-rounder circuit costs just £353 on average for the three-day ticket price. 
 
In second place is the Red Bull Ring - Spielberg circuit. Located in a breathtaking region with beautiful countryside, the Austrian Grand Prix is currently priced at an average of £423 for a three-day ticket. 
 
The top 10 most affordable F1 destinations:
 
 

Rank

Location

Circuit

Average 3-day ticket price

Average price per night / 3-star hotel.

Average 'cheapest' flight price

Total cost

1

Barcelona

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

£353

£177

£243

£773

2

Spielberg

Red Bull Ring - Spielberg

£423

£93

£406

£922

3

Monza

Monza Circuit

£825

£189

£129

£1,143

4

Baku City

Baku Circuit

£531

£120

£541

£1,192

5

Imola

Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari

£990

£91

£155

£1,236

6

Zandvoort

Circuit Zandvoort

£1,188

£125

£96

£1,410

7

Sakhir

Sakhir Circuit

£741

£517

£498

£1,756

8

Stavelot

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

£1,580

£162

£117

£1,858

9

Jeddah

Jeddah Circuit

£1,025

£131

£778

£1,935

10

Yas Island

Yas Marina Circuit

£1,324

£197

£497

£2,018
 
 
Looking at flight prices and costs of accommodation stays, the study also revealed that Baku City is the 4th most affordable F1 destination. 
 
The average price per night for a 3-star hotel is £120, and the average cheapest flight price to Baku City is £541. Including the cost of a 3-day ticket (£531), the total cost is just £1,192 - making this Grand Prix round one of the most affordable of the season, according to the study.
 
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya takes the top spot as the most affordable Formula One destination. Situated in one of Spain’s most popular cities, it costs just around £773 (€866 | $936) in total for a ticket, hotel and a return flight. 
 
The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria is the second most affordable options when it comes to the total price of a ticket, hotel and flights. On average it costs approximately £922 (€1,031 | $1,112).
 
The Italian Grand Prix, set to happen at the Monza Circuit, takes third place as one of the most affordable Formula One destinations. As a popular racecourse in Italy, it is also reasonably priced, the average cost of a race ticket, hotel and flight is approximately £1,143 in total.
 
