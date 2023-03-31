Nor Cal Rainout Sends Braden Chiaramonte to Usac/Cra Race at Mohave Valley Raceway

While the heavy rains that have continually pounded California since last November have helped ease the state’s drought conditions, they have played havoc on auto racing around the state. Mother Nature’s latest victim was this Saturday night’s scheduled Sprint Car Challenge Tour “Asparagus Cup” at the Stockton Dirt Track. The cancellation has forced a drastic change of plans for driver Braden Chiaramonte. Instead of competing at Stockton, the 16-year-old racing phenom will instead be in action in Saturday’s USAC/CRA Series race at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway.

The switch from the Northern California track to the Arizona venue sounds simple. You just drive to the racetrack. After all, Mohave Valley is several hours closer to Chiaramonte’s home in El Cajon, California. However, after last week’s SCCT race in Placerville, the team left the car and hauler in Northern California rather than drive it home and then back up north this week. Thursday’s cancellation and subsequent decision to compete at Mohave Valley set off a scramble to go get the hauler and car and drive it to Arizona.

Early Friday morning, Chiaramonte’s father, Daniel, hopped on a flight out of San Diego and flew to Sacramento. After deboarding, the racing dad had to pick up the rig and head south to northwest Arizona for Saturday’s race.

“Jumping into a plane now to Sacramento to pick up the trailer and car, then headed to Mohave. Sprint Car life I guess,” Daniel said in a brief text on Friday morning.

The race will be Chiaramonte’s third ever in a wingless 360 sprint car and only his second in USAC/CRA. Two weeks ago he made his debut in the tough 410 series in the 20th annual “Sokola Shootout” at Perris Auto Speedway. The teen created a very favorable impression when he wheeled the only 360 in the 25-car field. He qualified 16th fastest and finished fourth in his nine-car heat race. He started the main event in the 16th and was passing the 10th-placeth place car before being clobbered and sent into the wall. The slam flattened his left rear tire and bent the wheel. Quick work by his crew in the work area got the wheel and tire changed in time to send him back into the fray. That allowed him to drive back to 16th at the end.

For fans who wish to see Chiaramonte compete in the toughest non-wing series west of the Mississippi live on Saturday, the Mohave Valley Raceway is located at 2750 E. Laguna Rd. in Mohave Valley, Arizona (86440). Gates at the popular track which is located just minutes away from the Colorado River and less than a half hour from downtown Laughlin will open at 5:00 p.m. The first green flag of the night will wave at 7:00. Adult tickets are $25.00. For seniors 60 and over and active military with proper id, it is $20.00. Kids 6-12 get in for just $5.00 and children five and under are free. It is cash only for tickets (no ATMs on site). Concessions, souvenirs, and the beer garden take cash or cards. For more information, the track website is https://www.mohavevalleyraceway.com/ and the office phone is (928) 346-6000.

Chiaramonte would like to thank all his sponsors who have make his racing efforts possible. RTL Traffic Control, AM Ortega, King Racing Products, Tiner-Hirst Enterprises, and Keizer Wheels.

As the full 2023 season is just starting to unfold, Chiaramonte and his team are making plans for a busy year. If you are interested in becoming a marketing partner with one of the most talented and personable young drivers in the sport, please feel free to call or e-mail Daniel Chiaramonte This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (619) 988 7563.

Braden Chiaramonte PR