Logano lead all 60 laps of Stage 1 to secure his first stage win of the season, followed by Austin Cindric, Brad Keselowski, and Ryan Blaney. Logano went on to lead a total of 135 laps in the first two stages, while teammate Austin Cindric took the lead at the end of the stage to claim the Stage 2 win. With 71 laps remaining, a multi-car crash took out the race leaders, and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola surged to the front to take the lead, leading a total of 17 laps throughout the race. The final laps of the race were a side-by-side battle between Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano, and Logano was able to complete the race-winning pass during the last lap of the race.