Forecasted Rain And Cold Halts Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals

The start of the 2023 season for the American Sprint Car Series will have to wait a little longer as officials with the Devil’s Bowl Speedway have made the call to cancel this weekend’s Spring Nationals due to forecasted heavy rains on Thursday, followed by low and near freezing temperatures on Friday and Saturday that won’t allow time for the already rain softened facility to be usable.

The 2023 season will now begin with the $15,000 to win Capital City Clash at Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Miss., on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

ASCS PR