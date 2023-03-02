​​Bob Dillner Named Smart Modified Tour Announcer

The SMART Modified Tour powered by Pace-O-Matic has found its next voice. The series unveiled today that veteran television broadcaster Bob Dillner is its new announcer.

Dillner will usher in a new season for the SMART Mods this Saturday, March 4, when fans arrive for the Low Country 99 at Florence Motor Speedway in Timmonsville, South Carolina.



Dillner served as the lead announcer most recently for MAVTV’s live coverage of the ARCA Menards Series, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Chili Bowl. He spent 17 years as an announcer/reporter within the NASCAR Cup Series for FOX Sports, SPEED Channel and TNN, but always relished the opportunity to broadcast several Modified races on national television, including the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.



“I am eager to return to my roots as my family has always been a lover of Modifieds,” said Dillner. “I grew up in the grandstands watching Modifieds at places like Islip, Riverhead and Stafford Motor Speedways, and since I’ve moved south I’ve enjoyed so many of the southern tracks with the SMART Modifieds. I am looking forward to seeing all the fans and showcasing the cars that live by the ‘Grace of God and 600 Horsepower.”



The opportunity for Dillner comes as former series announcer Eric Brennan switches gears for 2023.

“We loved having Eric on the SMART Tour as we helped each other grow,” said Chris Williams, Director for the SMART Modified Tour powered by Pace-O-Matic. “For a young man, his voice is already a mainstay in racing. We appreciate what he has done to help SMART. His future is bright and we all wish him the best in his career.



“Adding a talent like Bob Dillner was a logical move for SMART,” continued Williams. “He brings a lifetime of experience in the broadcasting field and intellect on production that will enhance the tour in so many ways. The best thing is that we have added another person to the team who shares a true love of Modified racing. Because of that, our Tour, the competitors, and the fans will all benefit.”



The Low Country 99 will be streamed live on FloRacing (https://www.floracing.com/watch). For the full SMART Modified Tour powered by Pace-O-Matic schedule, plus driver profiles and other information, please visit the series website at www.smartmodtour.com, and be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: SMART Modified Tour| Twitter: @SMARTMods_ | IG: @smartmods_).

SMART Mods PR