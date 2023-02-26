Barrett-Jackson prepares for their annual visit to Palm Beach

For over 50 years, enthusiasts from all over the world have flocked to the Barrett-Jackson collector car auctions, named America’s No. 1 Attraction for Car Lovers in the 2019 USA Today Readers’ Choice Contest. Widely regarded as a barometer of the collector car industry, the auctions have evolved over the years into world-class automotive lifestyle events where thousands of the world’s most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience ‒ in person and on live national and international television. Barrett-Jackson produces The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas. In addition to the millions watching the events via live television coverage on FYI and HISTORY, over 500,000 people are in attendance at all four auctions, looking to witness auction action at its best, capture the car of their dreams, mingle with celebrities, experience adrenaline-pumping thrill rides in the latest vehicles from America’s top automakers or shop in the vast Exhibitor Marketplace.

In 2022, Barrett-Jackson set records for their most successful event in Palm Beach to date, and 2023 should be no exception. Some of the highlights from last year included:

The charity vehicles that sold in Palm Beach include:

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 First Retail Production Convertible (Lot# 3005) benefiting the Thurgood Marshall College Fund – $1,000,000

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV VIN 001 (Lot #3004) benefiting the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound – $350,000

1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Indy Pace Car (Lot # 3003.1) and 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake (Lot #3003) benefiting Samaritan’s Purse – $1,000,000 together as a pair, plus an additional $760,000 pledged by donors, totaling $1.76 million

2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Custom 6×6 Pickup (Lot# 3002) benefiting Can’d Aid – $250,000

2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Collector Series First Production VIN (Lot #3001) benefiting SAE Foundation – $250,000

2020 Ford Shelby GT500 (Lot #3000) benefiting John Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center – $185,000

To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise over $147.9 million for charitable organizations around the world.

412 automobilia pieces sold for more than $1.07 million during the Palm Beach Auction. Among some of the top sales was the large custom-designed O Gauge Train set (Lot 8299.9) that sold for $97,900. The top five automobilia pieces that sold during the Palm Beach Auction include:

Large Custom Designed O Gauge Train Set (Lot #8299.8) – $97,900 Porsche Automobiles Neon Sign (Lot #7297) – $51,750 Sunoco Oil Gilbarco Model #96 Gas Pump (Lot #6291.1) – $37,950 1950s Corvette Coin-Operated Kiddie Ride (Lot #7264) – $34,500 1928 Ford Wayne Model 515 Gas Pump (Lot #8282.4) – $34,500

Barrett-Jackson returns to Palm Beach for its second collector car auction of 2023, April 13-15.

