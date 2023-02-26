Valtteri Bottas Drives F1 Car Blindfolded

Driving an F1 car is hard enough; doing so blindfolded is next level! Hyland ambassador Valtteri Bottas did just that, as part of the Hyland X Vision Challenge. Earlier this week, 7x PGA TOUR winner and Hyland ambassador released the Hyland X Vision Challenge.

The concept was simple: Hyland asked Xander to play a Par 3 blindfolded. The first time that Xander played the hole, it was completely unassisted. The second time, he could rely on guidance from his caddie Austin and his dad Stefan, who is also his swing coach.

Following the release of the content, Xander challenged Valtteri to join in. As you’ll see in the content linked above, when Valtteri attempted to drive an F1 simulator blindfolded, his performance improving drastically in the attempt when he could rely on his team.

The Hyland X Vision Challenge shows the importance of teamwork and trust – in golf, racing and in business. Grounded in teamwork to help clients take on what sometimes can’t be seen, Hyland’s global team supports and has earned the trust of nearly 15,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 100.

