Michelob ULTRA Announces Partnership With Williams Racing

Michelob ULTRA, the fastest growing beer brand in the U.S., is joining the world of Formula 1 as it partners Williams Racing for the 2023 season. Michelob ULTRA will provide 21+ racing fans with premier experiences across all North American Grand Prix – Miami, Montreal, Austin and Las Vegas – and will feature Williams Racing and their drivers Alex Albon and Florida-native Logan Sargeant in digital content, in-person appearances, and more. In addition, Michelob ULTRA will be featured on the Williams Racing FW45 race cars and, at the North American Grands Prix, on the drivers’ race suits.

“Michelob ULTRA has a long-standing history as a sponsor across all major sports and we could not be more excited about entering Formula 1 with Williams Racing,” said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing for Michelob ULTRA. “Williams Racing has a proven track record of achieving excellence while cultivating some of the best drivers in the sport, which now includes the first full-time American F1 driver since 2015; it feels like the perfect time and partner for us to enter the sport.”

As a part of the Anheuser-Busch portfolio, Michelob ULTRA reunites the world’s biggest brewer with Williams Racing for the first time since 2006. Anheuser-Busch, one of the largest and most influential sports sponsors in the world, will unlock new opportunities for growth and continue to build meaningful connections with fans and the sport they love.

“Formula 1 has an incredibly passionate fan base and continues to attract an influx of new fans, especially in the United States,” said Matt Davis, Head of U.S. Sports Marketing and Sponsorships for Anheuser-Busch. “We’re constantly evaluating ways to reach new fans and deliver world-class experiences in authentic, innovative and creative ways; this partnership with Williams Racing demonstrates the shared commitment of Anheuser-Busch and Williams Racing to grow the love of Formula 1 for fans around the country.”

“Michelob ULTRA can deliver unparalleled experiences to our 21+ fans, and we are thrilled to have them as a partner,” said James Bower, Williams Racing Commercial Director. “The anticipation for this season is at an all-time high and we could not be more eager to enhance the off-track offering for 21+ fans with premium experiences.”

Williams Racing, Michelob ULTRA and Anheuser-Busch share a profound dedication to educating and encouraging fans to drink responsibly. Anheuser-Busch and our wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking initiatives and community-based programs to prevent underage drinking, impaired driving, and other harmful use of alcohol.