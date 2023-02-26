Monday, Feb 27

Eli Tomac Ties Ricky Carmichael at 48 on the All-Time Supercross Wins List

Racing News
Sunday, Feb 26 69
After a last-lap blitz Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb finished less than one second behind Tomac while Team Honda HRC's Chase Sexton took the final podium spot after leading much of the race as the 17-round season puts six races in the books for 2023.

 

Sexton grabbed the Holeshot in the 450SX Class Main Event with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Christian Craig, Tomac, Webb, and Red Bull KTM's Aaron Plessinger right behind. Webb wasted no time getting into second with Tomac right behind and Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki's Ken Roczen jumping into fourth. As the top three began to distance themselves from the pack Monster Energy Kawasaki's Jason Anderson took over fourth place. Five minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap race Sexton held a 2.2 second lead over Tomac, who'd gapped Webb by four seconds.

 

The front three ran that formation for several laps. A near-crash may have gotten into Sexton's head and led to an actual crash; with just over six and a half minutes left on the race clock he slipped sideways off a small single and crashed into a corner marker. Tomac took over the lead while Sexton remounted in second place. But Sexton's troubles weren't over. Webb was on the move with 48 seconds left on the race clock and used a unique line down the track's final rhythm section to get past Sexton. When the riders took the white flag, Webb was 4.3 seconds behind Tomac.

 

On the final lap Tomac landed awkwardly into the face of a small jump, got off-balance, and veered off the track. Tomac recovered as Webb laid down a fierce charge taking a fast line that Tomac wasn’t doing. As the two riders approached the final turn Webb's faster line came up just short giving him the pass. Tomac took the win less than a second ahead of Webb.

 

With 11 rounds still left in the season, Tomac is now eyeing James Stewart’s record of 50 wins which is easily within his grasp.

 

Supercross All-Time Wins List

  • Jeremy McGrath – 72
  • James Stewart – 50
  • Ricky Carmichael – 48
  • Eli Tomac – 48

 

Oakland 450SX Class Results

1. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha

2. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM

3. Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda

 

450SX Class Championship Standings

1. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (139)

2. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (132)

3. Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (132)

Latest from Adam Sinclair

