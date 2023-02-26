Rafa Matos Scores Third Sebring Victory in Trans Am TA2 Season Opener

Rafa Matos experienced redemption at the 2023 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series season opener at Sebring International Raceway. After ending 2022 with a heartbreaking loss of the championship, he opened up the new year by crossing the finish line first in his No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang, earning his third-career win at the historic Florida track.

After winning the pole in yesterday’s qualifying session, Connor Mosack brought the field to green in his No. 28 Open Eyes/SLR-M1 Race Cars Ford Mustang. While he was being chased by the two Peterson Racing cars of Austin Green and Matos, Mosack appeared untouchable, leading the first 19 laps of the 27-lap event. Unfortunately, Mosack experienced wheel hop and got loose following a restart, allowing Green to take the lead in his No. 89 3-Dimensional Services Group Mustang. As Mosack dropped to third, Matos followed closely behind his teammate until the opportunity struck on the next lap to make the pass for the lead. Just one lap later, with Matos in the lead, two competitors made hard contact in Turn 16, requiring extensive cleanup. With too much cleanup before the laps wound down, Matos received the checkered flag under yellow conditions, claiming his third season-opening win at the track.

“Yeah baby!” exclaimed Matos in Victory Lane. “Losing the championship last year in the last race and on a tiebreaker was pretty disappointing for our team, and we had a lot of time to think about it. The 3-Dimensional Services Group team did a fantastic job building four brand-new race cars over the off-season; the cars are very fast. I’m very proud of every single member of the team, and very proud of [team owner] Doug Peterson. I want to thank every person that supported us, directly and indirectly, and my family, especially my wife and daughter. I’m just a happy camper right now.”

Notes of Interest:

In his five-career Trans Am starts at Sebring International Raceway, Rafa Matos has never finished worse than third, and has an average finish of 1.8.

Three Peterson Racing cars were on the podium, with Matos and Green taking first and second, and team owner Doug Peterson finishing top of the Masters competitors.

Top Five:

1. Rafa Matos, No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang

2. Austin Green, No. 89 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang

3. Connor Mosack, No. 28 Open Eyes/SLR-M1 Race Cars Ford Mustang

4. Brent Crews, No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang

5. Evan Slater, No. 6 Franklin Road Apparel Chevrolet Camaro

TA2 Masters Award:

Doug Peterson, No. 87 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang

TA2 Pro/Am Winner

Doug Winston, No. 98 Bring Back The Trades/D&M Electric Ford Mustang

COOLSHIRT Cool Move of the Race:

Rafa Matos, No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang

Omologato Watches Fastest Lap of the Race:

Rafa Matos, No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang

Full official race results can be found here

The broadcast of today’s race will air on MAVTV on Thursday, March 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series returns to the track March 9-12 at NOLA Motorsports Park.