GTP Manufacturers Chose Different Paths for Engine Design

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – There is, undoubtedly, some complexity that goes into powering some of the most technically sophisticated racing cars in the world. Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche tested and developed the LMDh prototypes of IMSA’s new top class, Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), which debuted in January at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the opening round of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Two key factors influenced that quartet of manufacturers (along with Lamborghini, which will join the WeatherTech Championship in 2024) to pursue LMDh programs: the ability to incorporate their own styling cues into the bodywork, and almost total freedom in configuring the internal combustion engine (ICE) mated to the IMSA-mandated hybrid Energy Recovery System (ERS). As a result, all four of the new designs look unique. They all sound different as well, because each of the manufacturers has chosen its own path to power, with four significantly different solutions. Section 5.2.1 of the 2023 IMSA Technical Regulations stipulates that engine design is free, except for the following restrictions: Only petrol (gasoline) four-stroke engines are permitted

Air springs are allowed

VVT (variable valve technology) is allowed

ICE speed is limited to 10,000 rpm

The sound emitted from each car must not exceed 110 dbA (A-weighted decibels) during all on-track sessions. There are a few more areas of commonality. The maximum engine length (from the rear of the survival cell (chassis) to the front of the bellhousing) is 640 millimeters, or 25.2 inches, with a minimum weight of 180 kilograms (396 pounds). The other key dimension is a minimum crankshaft center line height of 106 mm (4.17 in) common to the input shaft of the Xtrac P1359 gearbox and other elements of the ERS mandated for all competitors. The combined output of the ICE and the ERS is 480 to 520 kilowatts (644-697 horsepower), measured at the driveshafts by mandatory torque sensors, and subject to Balance of Performance adjustment. With those loose limitations in mind, Acura’s solution was a twin-turbocharged V-6 engine. Porsche and BMW chose turbocharged V-8s, while Cadillac took the traditional American route with a larger, naturally aspirated V-8. Let’s look in greater detail. ACURA ARX-06