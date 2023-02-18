Saturday, Feb 18

New TV Commercial Starring Bill Elliott Celebrates Goodyear's 125th Anniversary & Evolution of Racing at Daytona 500

Racing News
New TV Commercial Starring Bill Elliott Celebrates Goodyear’s 125th Anniversary &amp; Evolution of Racing at Daytona 500

From dirt tracks to super speedways, Goodyear and NASCAR have pushed the boundaries of performance and innovation together for nearly 70 years.

To bring this sentiment to life at this year’s Daytona 500, Goodyear will debut a new :30 television advertisement during the FOX broadcast race on Sunday, Feb. 19. 

 

Set to the voiceover of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott and overlayed to archival at-track racing footage from the last seven decades, Goodyear’s new advertisement features a nostalgic look into the evolution of racing and Goodyear’s role in driving the sport forward. The spot debuts as NASCAR marks 75 years of stock car racing and Goodyear celebrates its 125-year anniversary in 2023.

 

“Goodyear’s presence is deeply embedded in NASCAR’s history, and the company has been there for my biggest wins,” said Elliott. “Goodyear is known for building tires to withstand the rigors that drivers put them through each week, giving us the confidence to put it all on the edge. I’m proud to be part of two major milestones for Goodyear and NASCAR.”

 

“This ad celebrates our shared history with NASCAR and recognizes our relentless commitment to never stop innovating,” said Meg Lee, vice president of marketing, Goodyear. “Goodyear’s commitment to performance and constant pursuit of forward motion has guided us for 125 years and will continue to serve us as a leader in the future of mobility.”

 

Goodyear’s legacy of manufacturing and supplying race tires dates back to 1954 and its relationship with NASCAR is one of the longest in racing history. As the sport advanced, so have Goodyear Eagle race tires, leading to the introduction of new tire technology, culminating in the development of the 18-inch bead diameter tire used on today’s NASCAR Next Gen stock car.

 

In 2022, Goodyear renewed its position as the exclusive tire for NASCAR's top three national series, marking a commitment to continued innovation for the next generation of drivers.

 

