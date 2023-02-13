Why is motorsport so popular?

Cars are not just a means of transportation, but also a great way to breathe in the extreme. Extreme car racing is widespread all over the world, including in our country. Read about the types and uniqueness of each type of automotive extreme - Street racing, Drag racing, Street Point, Drift in our review.

Street racing

Racing at crazy speeds on the streets of your hometown or beyond is a great opportunity to understand what your car and you are capable of. The main task is to reach the finish line first, overtaking your rivals.

Street racers upgrade their cars for better maneuverability and endurance. All forces are directed to a quick victory. Street racing is currently considered one of the most popular and affordable types of extreme motorsport and is already divided into 2 types: Drag racing and Street Point.

Autoslalom

But more than drifting, the roller-skating hobby of beautifully going around chips resembles autoslalom - figure skating for motorists. The main condition is that the car is always alone on the track, no one interferes with it or overtakes it.

All attention is paid to the beauty and professionalism of going around cones, riding a snake like on a serpentine, turning 180 degrees and other maneuvers at low speed. Auto slalom was invented to improve maneuverability skills among ordinary drivers, but it has become one of the types of motor sports.

Race for survival

The most dangerous and the most spectacular type of auto extreme is a race for survival. Push the enemy off the track, crash into him, cut him? This is exactly what can and should be done when participating in such races.

The most dangerous and the most spectacular type of auto extreme is a race for survival. Push the enemy off the track, crash into him, cut him? This is exactly what can and should be done when participating in such races.

Usually, for competitions, the ring of the track is protected so as not to harm the spectators, and the tracks themselves are created as bumpy as possible and difficult to pass. Sometimes on such routes, landings and ramps are additionally installed for complication and spectacle. The winner is the one whose car can withstand the constant attack of rivals and reach the finish line the fastest.

What is drifting?

Drifting is not just a competition, but a whole culture. The drifter uses his incomprehensible terms, which define him as a profane or a true virtuoso. This motorsport implies fast movement of the car not only in a straight line, but also on bends. In drifting, the level of skill is determined by how effectively the driver passes the turn, and whether he fulfills all the requirements of the competition organizers.

For high-quality passage of the track, there must be a car skid and its subsequent sliding at each turn. To perform a stunt at high speed, the driver makes the rear wheels of the car lose traction with the track and begin to skid. To prevent the car from turning, the driver uses special techniques that allow the car to move sideways while maintaining a certain drift angle.

History of drifting

Drifting first originated and gained popularity in Japan. It was a street car sport. In order to minimize the number of road accidents and casualties, the preparation for the competition and the race itself took place on mountain serpentine sections.

From the 1970s to the end of the 1990s, he treated prohibited sports. However, later it was officially recognized and included among other types of motor sports. A little earlier we talked about the most popular car races in the world.

However, among fans of extreme types of driving, drifting was gaining popularity, despite the prohibitions of the authorities. Interest in this culture was fueled by cinema. One of the founders of the style of sliding in the turn of cars - Keiiti Tsutia. He starred in the movie "Pluspu" in 1987, and demonstrated the beauty of this driving style. He also appears in a cameo role in the film "Tokyo Drift".

In 2018, German racers set a world record, which was recorded in the Guinness Book of Records. The BMW M5 drifted for eight hours and covered 374 kilometers.

How to learn this kind of sport

Any type of extreme car driving implies, first of all, the ability to interact with your car. To participate in races, drifting or car slalom, it is not enough to have a license and wind up circles on city roads. There are special courses for future extreme motorists, where they teach how to maneuver, brake sharply, and turn in a snowdrift. There are courses that last only 15 hours, but this is enough for trial participation in extreme driving.