ASA Inks Broadcast Deals with MAVTV, Racing America and SPEEDSPORT.tv

Fans waiting to see the return of the ASA brand to Pavement Super Late Model Racing will have numerous options this year, as officials from Track Enterprises announced today a multi-tiered broadcast and streaming package for all ASA-sanctioned events.

"We're excited to announce a unique distribution package," stated Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises, which owns and operates the ASA STARS National Tour. "We've aligned with three great media partners to allow fans of pavement super late model racing unprecedented opportunities to watch the sport."

The 10-race ASA STARS National Tour will be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis on MAVTV, beginning with the series-opening event, the Sunshine State 200, from Five Flags Speedway on March 11.

"The legacy of ASA is rich, and we at MAVTV could not be more excited to collaborate with Track Enterprises to bring the new STARS National Tour to our audience," said CJ Olivares Interim President of MAVTV. "The condensed coverage of every race will be a major tent pole of our new primetime programming block 'All-American Racing', airing Monday nights between 8p and 11pm ET/PT."

In addition, all ten ASA STARS National Tour races, plus all ASA / CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour races and all ASA Southern Super Series events will be live-streamed on a combination of Racing America, SPEEDSPORT.tv and FloRacing.

The multi-platform distribution package is unique, due the unification of the three regional tours - each of which already have contractual obligations.

"Putting our broadcast schedule together this first year was quite challenging," Sargent continued. "We have existing relationships with the three streaming entities through the ASA / CRA Super Series, the ASA Midwest Tour; and the ASA Southern Super Series, plus a number of our host racetracks have independent relationships with one or more of the three. It's been a challenge, but we are excited with the outcome."

While the MAVTV telecasts will provide network television coverage of the new ASA STARS National Tour, streaming services have continued to refine the way race fans consume the sport.

"Racing America is proud to partner with the new ASA STARS Tour and to bring coverage of this series to our fans across the country," noted Colin Smith, President of Racing America. "We knew we wanted to be involved with Bob and the STARS team from the day the announcement of the new series was made and we are excited about helping shine a brighter light on these races. We will have a presence at each event and are looking forward to working with all the partners to help make year one a success."

The ASA STARS National Tour will open the 10-race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The Sunshine State 200 will be live-streamed on both Racing America and SPEEDSPORTt.tv. MAVTV will air the event on Monday, March 20 at 8pm ET.

FloRacing will stream one event, at North Wilkesboro Speedway (NC) on Tuesday, May 16, due to its already established partnership with NASCAR and the CARS Tour.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at www.asastarsnationaltour.com, and be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).