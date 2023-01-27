2B Continued: Seavey Joins 2B Racing for 2023 USAC Sprint Car Season

Championship driver Logan Seavey and championship entrant 2B Racing / Benic Enterprises have joined forces to compete as one on the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship circuit in 2023.

Seavey, the 2018 USAC National Midget driving titlist, has partnered with Benic, the 2005 USAC National Sprint Car entrant champ, to contest the series this coming season in the No. 2B, which carries primary sponsorship from Honest Abe Roofing, America’s Reliable Roofer, and the Newton family. Seavey possesses eight career USAC National Sprint Car feature wins while the 2B Racing team ranks 14th in all-time series feature victories with 31 scores.

When a new driver and car owner pairing combine to work together for the initial time, there are a fair share of unknowns. However, also in the mix on this year’s team include crewmen Derek Claxton and Matt Meeks, both of whom worked alongside Seavey at Baldwin-Fox Racing during their 2021 tear through Indiana Sprint Week, which saw them win three-in-a-row.

“There’s always so many unknowns when you go and race for a new team,” Seavey acknowledged. “You never really know what you’re getting into until you get going. Scott and Derek will work together at the racetrack and the car will be pretty similar to what I’m used to driving with a DRC Chassis, Benic Shocks and Claxton Engines. I’ve been fortunate lately with everybody I’ve been racing for to be able to keep a package together that I like. I’ve had success with it and there’s no reason to go looking for anything different.”

It's an all-star lineup that features a pair of past USAC Chief Mechanics of the Year in Benic (2005 & 2009) plus Claxton (2017) along with a driver who’s reached the pinnacle of the sport. It’s a combination aiming to make their share of waves when the season begins in February in Florida.

“Between Derek and Matt, there’s a lot of familiarity there,” Seavey noted. “Working with Scott will be a new experience, and as far as being on the racetrack and racing goes, I feel like it should be pretty good right from the start.”

Benic, whose shop is located in Marion, Ind., feels that the key ingredients for success are right there with top-notch equipment and machinery in their arsenal.

“With anything you do, you’re hoping for some chemistry there to make sure everything’s good,” Benic stated. “Derek and Logan have some history already and Derek is now part of Benic Enterprises and our family here too. I’m tickled to death to have someone of his stature moving forward with us. I think we’ll give him a good home and a good opportunity to showcase his talents.”

The arrival of Seavey comes along with the departure of Anton Hernandez who made seven USAC National Sprint Car feature starts for 2B Racing late in the 2022 season.

“My wife, Dana, and I have the utmost respect and gratitude towards Anton being part of our family for a while and we certainly enjoyed him being here,” Benic said. “We just had an opportunity to move forward in a direction that was a little bit different. We feel like we have good enough equipment now to get back to championship status and it’s certainly what we’re striving to accomplish. Even if this year doesn’t give us an opportunity to be a championship contender, moving forward, we think it gives us the opportunity to bring the 2B Racing program with Benic Enterprises back to the forefront where it should be.”

Earlier this week, Seavey announced a full-time USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship program with Abacus Racing to go along with his full-time duties behind the wheel of the Rice Motorsports USAC Silver Crown car. His new role as 2B Racing’s USAC National Sprint Car pilot gives him three top-flight rides in all three USAC National series for 2023. It’s a dream come true if you ask Logan.

“One of the coolest things for me is that, growing up, I didn’t know if I’d ever even get to race a sprint car one time,” Seavey admitted. “I was just racing go-carts and I didn’t really get into this stuff until I was a little older than most kids do these days. To be able to do the full USAC schedule is really cool and just to race sprint cars, midgets and Silver Crown cars is awesome. Racing for a living is pretty dang cool and I don’t have too many complaints on most days. I’m pretty fortunate.”

From car owner to driver to the crew and everyone who’s contributed to the team in one way or another, it certainly requires an unwavering passion and desire to race and compete at a high level. Benic couldn’t be prouder to be associated with those individuals who are associated in their quest.

“I know we couldn’t do this without the help of our great partners,” Benic praised. “A special thanks goes out to each and everyone of them for making this dream of bringing the 2B program back to the forefront a reality.”

The 2023 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season begins with a full week in Florida during the month of February, starting with a pair of non-points, special events at Volusia Speedway Park on February 13-14, followed by the first three points races of the year at Bubba Raceway Park on February 16-17-18.

