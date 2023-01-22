Cadillac continues prep for qualifying, race

"We starting to get more and more prepared each run, each session with driver changes, refueling, getting used to all the cars around and test the car in the rain," said Earl Bamber, co-driver of the No. 02 Cadillac V-LMDh. "I think session by session we feel better about qualifying on Sunday." The 20-minute qualifying session for the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class is scheduled for 2:40 p.m. ET Jan. 22. Peacock will provide streaming coverage of qualifying starting at 1:25 p.m. Cadillac earned the pole for the twice-around-the-clock race in 2017, 2018 and ’21 in the DPi era. “We did a really long run. It was nice to do a full stint all the way through, then stop and fill up the tank and see that difference between the first fuel fill with a new set of tires and fuel fill and a used set,” said Alexander Sims, co-driver of the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-LMDh after the late afternoon session. “Useful information. It’s just a test session but so many cars on track there is stuff happening all the time, which is useful for running in traffic during the race.” Added Ranger van der Zande, co-driver of the No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh: “I think we made good steps to control the systems that we have on this car. It’s a complicated car and I think we have a good group from General Motors, Ganassi, Dallara and Bosch. We want to make sure everybody is facing the same way, so that’s a good base to move forward from. Today, we started to dial in our group more and more.” The electrified Cadillac prototype features an all-new Cadillac 5.5-liter DOHC V8 engine developed by GM’s Performance and Racing propulsion team based in Pontiac, Michigan, with a seven-speed sequential gearbox. IMSA has specified the power output at 670 horsepower, including the hybrid system; weight at 1,030kg without fuel and driver; and a maximum of 8,800 RPM. Cadillac, the only LMDh manufacturer with a naturally aspirated engine for the new prototype in the GTP class, will seek to build on its legacy of success in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona with its fifth overall victory 2017.