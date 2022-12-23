44% of Survey Respondents Still Can’t Recognize KIA’s New Logo

It’s been almost two years since KIA introduced its new logo, and people are still confused over it. Apparently, people can’t identify “KIA's” brand name when they look at the logo. More and more people are reportedly googling “KN'', as they think that's what the logo says.

To understand whether the logo confusion still lingers, Rerev carried out a survey of 1,062 respondents: the results of the survey are summed up here.

This is what our survey revealed:

A staggering 44% of the participants answered something other than KIA.

Only 56% of 1,062 participants could correctly identify KIA as the car brand.

The most common guess was KN at 26%, followed by KM, K, and KV.

These results confirm that the redesign has confused a lot of potential customers.

What do you think? Was the redesign a fail or a success?