Over 1,500 Entries With More Expected Before Teams Hit The Track On Tuesday

The ninth time in as many years that the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout has exceeded 1,000 entries is now greeted with the second year the entry count has surpassed the 1,500 mark at the close of early entries for the “Mecca of Micros”.

Happing December 26-31, 2022, under the roof of the SageNet Center at Expo Square, the current entry count stands at 1,533, with drivers numbering 643, from 375 municipalities, 37 states, and four countries (USA, Aust., Can., NL). Looking at the entry list from one year ago, the count is currently ahead by 11, with the next opportunity for teams to enter on Monday, December 26, during move-in.

With six divisions to choose from, that allows drivers to compete in as many as five of those divisions during the week if a driver’s age doesn’t disqualify them from running Restricted A-Class. Drivers eligible to run that max amount of division numbers ten. An additional 137 drivers will take on the four divisions, while 122 will run three classes. A total of 187 are registered into a pair of divisions. In all, 453 drivers will run multiple classes.

Out of the six feature winners in 2022, four drivers have signed on to defend their titles.

Craig Ronk, who topped the 55-lap Outlaw feature, is among the drivers in four separate divisions this time. Carrying the momentum of a Golden Driller through his season, Jett Nunley will seek back-to-back wins in Restricted while adding both stock divisions to his plate.

Already taking home two wins in as many years in Junior Sprints, California’s Lucas Mauldin will transition into Restricted and A-Class for 2023.

The final defending champion on the list is Jake Hagopian. His second A-Class score in four years, Hagopian will be busy with entries in the four main divisions. Missing from last year’s list of winners so far is Jeffrey Newell, who won Outlaw Non-Wing in a photo finish with the other driver who has yet to enter, Emerson Axsom, who topped Stock Non-Wing.

Current entry counts:

Outlaw: 219

Non-Wing Outlaw: 348

A-Class: 357

Stock Non-Wing: 388

Restricted: 125

Junior Sprints: 96

Full listing of drivers can be found at https://bit.ly/3UjQmHX

Entry into the event is currently closed. Anyone not pre-entered will have to enter at the event during check-in on Monday, December 26, 2022.

On Monday, December 26, 2022, all teams will be moved into the SageNet Center starting at 7:00 A.M. Practice will take place on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, with the first rounds of Heats taking the green around 7:00 P.M. (CT). Draw will close on Tuesday, December 27, at 11:00 A.M (CT). If you check-in after your class has completed practice, you will not get a session.

Racing will continue each day, starting at 9:00 A.M., with the race for the Golden Driller wrapping up on New Year’s Eve.

Featured classes at the 38th running of the “Mecca of Micros” include A-Class, Stock Non-Wing, Restricted, Outlaw, Non-Wing Outlaw, and Junior Sprints. Information regarding specific daily running orders will be established after entries open.

Fans not able to attend the 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout can see every lap of action on http://www.floracing.com.

The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout. com. Fans can also follow the Tulsa Shootout at https://www.facebook.com/ TulsaShootout and on Twitter (@TulsaShootout).

Quick Notes:

Event: 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

Where: SageNet Center – 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Parking: December 26, 2022 starting at 7:00 A.M.

Practice: December 27, 2022 starting at 8:00 A.M. Racing to follow

Event Dates: December 27, 2022 – December 31, 2022

At Race Entry ($125/class entered): December 26, 2022

Entries can be paid by Cash, Master Card, or Visa. No personal checks are accepted without prior approval. Entry includes Saturday Pit Pass.

**Rules for the represented classes can be found at https://www.tulsashootout. com/classes. For any clarification on rules, contact Matt Ward at (918) 995-1650 or (918) 838-3777.

All times and order of events are tentative and subject to change based on the number of entries. The number of races will be determined after check-in has closed.

Entry Information

Monday, December 26, 2022

7:00 AM............................ .............Early Parking

3:00 PM............................ .............Regular Parking

12:00PM - 8:00 PM........................ Sign-In / Pit Passes

Tuesday, December 27, 2022: Practice/Racing

8:00 AM............................ ............Practice Begins

6:00 PM............................ .............Restrictor Tech

7:00 PM……………………………………..Racing

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT

Tentative Order Of Events

Non-Wing Practice

Non-Wing Outlaw Practice

Restricted Practice

Outlaw Practice

Jr Sprint Practice

A Class Practice

Track Prep

RACING BEGINS

Outlaw Heats (8 Laps)

Wednesday, December 28, 2022: Racing

7:00 AM............................ .............Building Open

9:00 AM............................ ............Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT

Tentative Order Of Events

Non-Wing Outlaw Heats (8 Laps)

Restricted Heats (8 Laps)

A Class Heats (8 Laps)

Jr Sprint Heats (8 Laps)

Outlaw D’s (10 Laps)

Outlaw C’s (10 Laps)

Thursday, December 29, 2022: Racing

7:00 AM............................ .............Building Open

9:00 AM............................ ............Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT

Tentative Order Of Events

Non-Wing Heats (8 Laps)

Jr Sprint Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw E’s (8 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw D’ (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw Cs (10 Laps)

A Class E’s (8 Laps)

A Class D’s (10 Laps)

A Class C’s (10 Laps)

Friday, December 30, 2022: Racing

7:00 AM............................ .............Building Open

9:00 AM............................ ............Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT

Tentative Order Of Events

Non-Wing E’s (8 Laps)

Non-Wing D’s (10 Laps)

Non-Wing C’s (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Jr Sprint C’s (10 Laps)

Jr Sprint B’s (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Restricted Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Outlaw Qualifiers (10 Laps)

A Class Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Saturday, December 31, 2022: Driller Day

8:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

9:00 AM............................ .............Racing

5:00 PM............................ ..............Opening Ceremonies

All LCQ's & A Features Following Opening Ceremonies

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT

Tentative Order Of Events

Non-Wing B’s (12 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw B’s (12 Laps)

A Class B’s (12 Laps)

Outlaw B’s (12 Laps)

Restricted B’s (12 Laps)

Opening Ceremonies

Non-Wing LCQ (12 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw LCQ (12 Laps)

Restricted LCQ (12 Laps)

A Class LCQ (12 Laps)

Outlaw LCQ (12 Laps)

Non-Wing A (30 Laps)

Jr Sprint A (20 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw A (30 Laps)

Restricted A (25 Laps)

A Class A (30 Laps)

Outlaw A (55 Laps)

Daily Running Order are subject to change

Follow Us Online:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ TulsaShootout

Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/TulsaShootout

Website: https://www. tulsashootout.com

2023 Class Lineup

Winged Outlaw

Non-Wing Outlaw

A-Class Winged

Stock Non-Wing

Restricted

Junior Sprints

Event Broadcast:

Live Online PPV: http://www.floracing.com

Tulsa Shootout Past Champions (Current Classes)

Winged Outlaw Keith Crawford (1990), Pete Frazier (1993), Pete Frazier (1994), Steve Frisell (1995), Chad Davenport (1996), Rick King (1997), Pete Frazier (1998), Lee Waldroop (1999), Paul Carbone (2000), Robert Richardson (2001), Dino Tomassi & Scotty Smith (2002), Bryan Clauson & Jacob Mosley (2003), Rodney Stealy (2004), Stan Yockey & Scotty Smith (2005) , Rodney Stealy (2006), Jerrod Wilson (2007), Brady Bacon (2008), Kevin Bayer (2009), Ryan Reeves (2010), Blake Hahn (2011), Heath Duinkerken (2012), Heath Duinkerken (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Michael Faccinto (2015), Brady Bacon (2016), Joe B. Miller (2017), Christopher Bell (2018), Ben Worth (2019), Emerson Axsom (2020), Mitchell Moles (2021), Craig Ronk (2022)

Non-Wing Outlaw Blake Hahn (2011), Brock Lemley (2012), Chris Andrews (2013), Steven Shebester (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Chris Andrews (2016), Tristan Guardino (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Brady Bacon (2020), Kris Carroll (2021), Jeffrey Newell (2022)

Winged A-Class Willie Bewley (1988), Gary Edwards (1989), David Person (1991), Bubba Hunt (1992), Ryan McDonald (1993), Chris Crawford (1994), Kevin Bayer (1995), Jay Foote (1996), Darren Stewart (1997), Jerrod Wilson (1998), Shawn Wright (1999), Shawn Wright (2000), Brad Best (2002), Dex Eaton (2003), Brady Bacon (2004), Kevin Bayer (2005), Scott Sawyer & Jerrod Wilson (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Jerrod Wilson (2008), Gary Taylor (2009), Donnie Ray Crawford (2010), Andrew Deal (2011), Kevin Bayer (2012), Chris Cochran (2013), Tucker Worth (2014), Giovanni Scelzi (2015), Miles Paulus (2016), Ayrton Gennetten (2017), Jason McDougal (2018), Jake Hagopian (2019), Kyle Spence (2020), Brian Carber (2021), Jake Hagopian (2022)

Stock Non-Wing Wendy Shear (1990), Jeff Dodd (1994), Paul Herdon (1996), Brady Courtney (1997), Rick Mercer (1998), Chebon Bruner (1999), Matt Walton (2002), Donnie Crawford (2003), Ronnie James (2004), Donnie Crawford (2005), Andrew Peters & Donnie Crawford (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Rodney Stealy (2008), Riley Adair (2009), Chris Andrews (2010), Koen Shaw (2011), Chris Cochran (2012), Michael Faccinto (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Jonathan Beason (2016), Frank Flud (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Kyle Spence (2019), Alex Bright (2020), Brian Carber (2021), Emerson Axsom (2022)

Restricted 'A' Class Jonathan Beason (2001), Josh Pickle (2002), Jay Hunt (2003), Jack Dover (2004), Dalton Cole (2005), Tyler Edwards (2006), Tanner Mullens (2007), Sean Thompson (2008), Trent Carter (2009), Darien Roberts (2010), Dalton Seigler (2011), Dahne Lynn McKay (2012), Dahne Lynn McKay (2013), Alex Panella (2014), Kaylee Bryson (2015), Noah Gass (2016), Grady Mercer (2017), Corey Day (2018), Shawn Mahaffey (2019), Jade Avedisian (2020), Jaxton Wiggs (2021), Jett Nunley (2022)

Junior Sprints Jordan Burnett (2001), Dustin Rhodes (2004), Mitch Faccinto (2005), Blake Hahn (2006), Drew Marshall (2007), Chance Morton (2008), Grady Chandler (2009), Josiah Ribeiro (2010), Josiah Ribeiro (2011), Kameron Beard (2012), Jadon Rogers (2013), Cannon McIntosh (2014), Nikko Panella (2015), Ryder Laplante (2016), Caeden Steele (2017), Ryan Timms (2018) , Austin Wood (2019), Jett Barnes (2020), Lucas Mauldin (2021), Lucas Mauldin (2022)

