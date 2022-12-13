Aston Martin are the biggest rule breakers in F1 for 2022

After 23 races, the F1 teams have retired their helmets and headphones for a well-deserved break. Max Verstappen and Red Bull are crowned the champions of the 2022 season, but which were the biggest rule breakers of the year?

Casumo has analysed the full season’s data to reveal the most costly and penalised teams from 2022. From collisions and pit lane speeding to unsafe releases and driving scooters on track, this season has seen it all in terms of offences and the FIA hasn’t been shy in dishing out the penalties.

By analysing the FIA’s official documents, Casumo can reveal the F1 teams who have been collecting the largest fines, seconds and points this season and are able to crown F1’s biggest rule breakers. Can you guess who they are?

Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari have the biggest fines for the season:

Team Total Cost Aston Martin € 36,600 Mercedes € 35,700 Ferrari € 35,000 Alfa Romeo € 22,500 Red Bull € 20,600 McLaren €15,000 Alpha Tauri € 3,200 Williams € 2,500 Haas € 100

Aston Martin topped the group for fines, paying off €36,600, with Sebastian Vettel responsible for the majority of the fees.

His offences, however, are some of the most unique out of the whole paddock. Whilst he picked up €600 and €300 fines for pit lane speeding, and a €5000 fine for an unsafe release, the offences which cost him the most is for bad behaviour and riding a scooter.

Due to ‘behaviour during the Driver’ meeting’ at the Austrian qualifying, Vettel landed himself a €25,000 fine, one of the most expensive penalties on our list. He also drove a

scooter on track within the five-minute window after P1 in Australia, resulting in a €5,000 fine.

Mercedes came a close second with a total fine of € 35,700, whilst Ferrari followed in third place with € 35,000.

How many collective penalty points were given per team?

Team Penalty Points Alpha Tauri 10 Williams 10 Aston Martin 7 McLaren 7 Haas 5 Mercedes 4 Red Bull 4 Alfa Romeo 4 Ferrari 1

A talking point throughout the season, Pierre Gasley just avoided a ban after accumulating 10 penalty points for Alpha Touri. Gasley only received a warning for his latest incident of driving too slowly during the reconnaissance laps at Brazil, as he starts a new career with Alpine.

How many collective penalty seconds were given per team?

Team Penalty Seconds Alpha Tauri 62 Alpine 40 McLaren 30 Williams 30 Aston Martin 20 Alfa Romeo 20 Ferrari 20 Haas 15 Mercedes 15 Red Bull 10

Gasley’s actions also added to the penalty seconds accrued for Alpha Rauri, whilst even though Fernando had a 30 second penalty overturned for Alpine, they still finished second in the group.

Methodology

Data was collected from FIA's official offence documents and analysed accordingly, breaking up the data into fines and penalties by drivers and teams. Multiple fines were combined to give the overall cost over the last 13 races.