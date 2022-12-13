Tuesday, Dec 13

Aston Martin are the biggest rule breakers in F1 for 2022

Racing News
Tuesday, Dec 13 19
Aston Martin are the biggest rule breakers in F1 for 2022

After 23 races, the F1 teams have retired their helmets and headphones for a well-deserved break. Max Verstappen and Red Bull are crowned the champions of the 2022 season, but which were the biggest rule breakers of the year?

Casumo has analysed the full season’s data to reveal the most costly and penalised teams from 2022. From collisions and pit lane speeding to unsafe releases and driving scooters on track, this season has seen it all in terms of offences and the FIA hasn’t been shy in dishing out the penalties.

By analysing the FIA’s official documents, Casumo can reveal the F1 teams who have been collecting the largest fines, seconds and points this season and are able to crown F1’s biggest rule breakers. Can you guess who they are?

Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari have the biggest fines for the season:

Team

Total Cost

Aston Martin

€ 36,600

Mercedes

€ 35,700

Ferrari

€ 35,000

Alfa Romeo

 € 22,500

Red Bull

€ 20,600

McLaren

€15,000

Alpha Tauri

€ 3,200

Williams

€ 2,500

Haas

€ 100

Aston Martin topped the group for fines, paying off €36,600, with Sebastian Vettel responsible for the majority of the fees.

His offences, however, are some of the most unique out of the whole paddock. Whilst he picked up €600 and €300 fines for pit lane speeding, and a €5000 fine for an unsafe release, the offences which cost him the most is for bad behaviour and riding a scooter.

Due to ‘behaviour during the Driver’ meeting’ at the Austrian qualifying, Vettel landed himself a €25,000 fine, one of the most expensive penalties on our list. He also drove a 

scooter on track within the five-minute window after P1 in Australia, resulting in a €5,000 fine.

Mercedes came a close second with a total fine of € 35,700, whilst Ferrari followed in third place with € 35,000.

How many collective penalty points were given per team?

Team

Penalty Points

Alpha Tauri

10

Williams

10

Aston Martin

7

McLaren

7

Haas

5

Mercedes

4

Red Bull

4

Alfa Romeo

4

Ferrari

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A talking point throughout the season, Pierre Gasley just avoided a ban after accumulating 10 penalty points for Alpha Touri. Gasley only received a warning for his latest incident of driving too slowly during the reconnaissance laps at Brazil, as he starts a new career with Alpine.

How many collective penalty seconds were given per team?

Team

Penalty Seconds

Alpha Tauri

62

Alpine

40

McLaren

30

Williams

30

Aston Martin

20

Alfa Romeo

20

Ferrari

20

Haas

15

Mercedes

15

Red Bull

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gasley’s actions also added to the penalty seconds accrued for Alpha Rauri, whilst even though Fernando had a 30 second penalty overturned for Alpine, they still finished second in the group.

 

 

Methodology

Data was collected from FIA's official offence documents and analysed accordingly, breaking up the data into fines and penalties by drivers and teams. Multiple fines were combined to give the overall cost over the last 13 races.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« SPEED SPORT, Obsession Media Join to Launch Live Motorsports TV Network Trans Am Series to Host Two-Day Pre-Season Testing Event at Sebring International Raceway »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.