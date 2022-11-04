Inaugural Tribute to Billy Shuman to Be Broadcast Live on Speed Union TV, Complete Purse Announced

Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction will close its 2022 championship with the inaugural Tribute to Billy Shuman, Saturday November 12 at Adobe Mountain Speedway. The race in Glendale, Ariz. on the 1/5th mile bullring will pay $1500 to win. NOW600 Non-Wing Micro Sprints will compete in a 50-lap feature along with Restricted and Jr. Sprints action as well. Micro divisions will also compete on Friday night.

Almost $6,000 in prize money has been posted for the WMR event, including a $1500 to win, $100 to start, a $300 to win Trophy Dash and the $250 Alisha Dawn Photography Hard Charger.

Speed Union TV will present live coverage of both nights of competition featuring drivers from across the West Coast competing. Race fans can purchase each night for $19.99 individually, or they may purchase a monthly pass for $20 which includes live and on-demand access to all the racing content Speed Union TV has to offer.

The event will be available live at www.SpeedUnionTV.com and on most major app stores such as Apple, Android, Amazon, and Roku.

The busy weekend of racing will honor the late Billy Shuman, a native of Tempe, Ariz. Shuman was a four-time USAC National feature winner across Midgets and Sprint Cars. He also won twice in the CRA Sprint Car competition in his career. His brother Ron Shuman is a National Sprint Car Hall of Famer while nephew Casey Shuman has made a name for himself both on the track and as an official.

Adobe Mountain Speedway has become one of the home race tracks for Western Midget Racing and with the shuttering of several dirt ovals in the region, become one of the homes for dirt open wheel competition in the Copper State. The race on November 12th will the 14th appearance for WMR at the speedway.

Race winners this year in Arizona have included overall champion Blake Bower of Brentwood, Calif., three wins for Cory Brown of Peoria, Ariz., two wins for Drake Edwards of Surprise, Ariz., and two wins for Nathan High of Goodyear, Ariz. Brown leads the Adobe Mountain WMR standings followed by Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse and Chloe High.

Teams who travel from more than 240 miles to compete will be eligible for a part of the $400 in road warrior money offered at each round this season.

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

Tribute to Billy Shuman Purse:

1st - $1500

2nd - $750

3rd - $500

4th - $400

5th - $300

6th - $250

7th - $225

8th - $200

9th - $175

10th - $150

11th - $140

12th - $130

13th - $125

14th - $100

15th - $100

16th - $100

Non-Transfers: $50 each



Dash: $300 to win



Hard Charger: $250

