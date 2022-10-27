NHRA Summit Racing Series heads to Las Vegas

It’s a huge weekend for the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the world’s largest motorsports program when it comes to racer participation, as 40 standout competitors will race for a national championship as part of the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With the inclusion of the new Street Legal EV class, a record number of drivers will be competing in the NHRA Summit Racing Series National Championship with more than $145,000 set to be given away this weekend. The entry list includes eight drivers in the Street Legal EV across each of the seven NHRA divisions, marking a highly-successful first year for the new class. “We’ve enjoyed a really great year in the NHRA Summit Series, and it’s been exciting to see the growth and participation in the new Street Legal EV class from the member track level as we head to Las Vegas for the NHRA Summit Racing Series National Championship to crown our inaugural EV champion,” NHRA Sportsman Racing Manager Sara Walker said. “We’ve seen drivers who have never competed at this level in the sport participate this year in the EV class and we’ve been fortunate to add this new category to drag racing. There’s been some really strong EV programs throughout the country at our member tracks, and I’m confident the class is only going to continue to grow as well with the impressive performance and consistency of the EV cars.” Adding the EV class provided an ideal platform for racers and NHRA partners to develop new technology, and race in a safe and competitive environment. It culminates in the first Street Legal EV national champion in the NHRA Summit Series, where the lineup of championship hopefuls includes seven Teslas and one Polestar 2. “When NHRA announced the EV class, I instantly started running it. I’m very passionate about anything automotive and that’s why we decided to get an EV,” said Bryan Tilson, who won the class in Division 4. “This class will only continue to grow in the future and it’s exciting to have a chance to be the first EV national champion.” The eight Street Legal EV drivers will join finalists in the Super Pro, Pro, Sportsman and Motorcycle categories, who each won their division in the NHRA Summit Racing Series, which enjoyed another tremendous season. With as many as 80,000 racers competing across NHRA member tracks in North America, the series continues to boast incredible participation, finishing with a must-see national championship in Las Vegas. The list of standout competitors includes some of the top drivers from around the country, with the NHRA Summit Racing Series allowing racers in many types of vehicles, including dragsters, roadsters, sedans, coupes, motorcycles, and electric cars to compete in the different categories. The weekend starts with a welcome dinner and along with the payout, competitors will also race for a national championship Wally trophy, jacket and contingency awards. All 40 competitors will be recognized on stage during Sunday’s pre-race ceremonies for the NHRA Nevada Nationals as well. “What makes the NHRA Summit Series so great is anybody can go out and participate. It’s the grassroots, entry-level foundation of our sportsman programs and we’re thrilled to put them in the spotlight in Las Vegas as they race for a national championship this weekend,” Walker said. “Along with our EV class, it’s been exciting to see the continued growth of the traditional classes that have been supported by NHRA racers for decades. We’re looking forward to recognizing each of these talented competitors and, ultimately, crown national champions this weekend in Las Vegas.” For more information on the NHRA Summit Racing Series, visit https://www.nhra.com/sportsman. 2022 NHRA SUMMIT RACING SERIES NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP COMPETITORS