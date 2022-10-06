Daniel Dye - Toledo Preview

Track: Toledo Speedway

Location: Toledo, Ohio

Date: Saturday, October 8

Race: 4:00 PM ET

Length: 200 Laps

Coverage: MAVTV, FloRacing, ARCAracing.com

Race Notes:

- Daniel Dye will make his inaugural start at the Toledo Speedway half-mile on Saturday afternoon in the season finale ARCA Menards Series Shore Lunch 200.

- DD will drive the black GMS Racing No. 43 Race to Stop Suicide, Low Payment Kings, Solar-Fit sponsored Chevrolet.

- Following 19 ARCA national series races, Dye sits 2-points behind current championship point leader Nick Sanchez.

- Dye has recorded the best average finish of any full-time driver in the series this season at 5.8. Daniel has a series-high 17 top-10 finishes through 19 races, and led 224-laps heading into the final event at the Toledo Speedway oval.

- Following last weekend's race at Salem Speedway, Dye and the GMS Racing team were awarded the CGS Imaging Bill France 4 Crown championship. More Info

- Saturday's ARCA finale will be broadcast live on MAVTV and FloRacing at 4:00 p.m. ET. Live updates will be posted to Daniel's social media platforms throughout the race weekend in Ohio.