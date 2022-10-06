Thursday, Oct 06

Daniel Dye - Toledo Preview

Driver: Daniel Dye
Hometown: Deland, Florida
Birthday: December 4, 2003
Series: ARCA Menards Series
Vehicle: #43 GMS Racing Chevrolet SS
Crew Chief: Chad Bryant
Owner: Maury Gallagher
Primary Sponsors: Race to Stop Suicide, Low Payment Kings

ARCA Menards Series
2022 Statistics:
Starts: 19
Points: 2nd (-2)
Top 5: 13
Top 10: 17
Poles: 1
Avg Finish: 5.8

Track: Toledo Speedway
Location: Toledo, Ohio
Date: Saturday, October 8
Race: 4:00 PM ET
Length: 200 Laps
Coverage: MAVTV, FloRacing, ARCAracing.com

Race Notes:

- Daniel Dye will make his inaugural start at the Toledo Speedway half-mile on Saturday afternoon in the season finale ARCA Menards Series Shore Lunch 200.

- DD will drive the black GMS Racing No. 43 Race to Stop Suicide, Low Payment Kings, Solar-Fit sponsored Chevrolet.

- Following 19 ARCA national series races, Dye sits 2-points behind current championship point leader Nick Sanchez.

- Dye has recorded the best average finish of any full-time driver in the series this season at 5.8. Daniel has a series-high 17 top-10 finishes through 19 races, and led 224-laps heading into the final event at the Toledo Speedway oval.

- Following last weekend's race at Salem Speedway, Dye and the GMS Racing team were awarded the CGS Imaging Bill France 4 Crown championship. More Info

- Saturday's ARCA finale will be broadcast live on MAVTV and FloRacing at 4:00 p.m. ET. Live updates will be posted to Daniel's social media platforms throughout the race weekend in Ohio.
 

GMS Racing PR

