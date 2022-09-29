BMR Expands Lineup To 4 Drivers For Roseville

Four drivers will represent the hometown team of Bill McAnally Racing when the ARCA Menards Series West visits All American Speedway in Roseville, California on Saturday for the NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 presented by Berco Redwood.

They will be competing in the feature race, in Roseville’s biggest NASCAR event of the year. The annual event, which benefits the Placer Cancer Breast Cancer Endowment, has been recognized as the biggest single-day sporting event in Placer County.

The BMR lineup will feature the local father-son duo of John Moore and Cole Moore, of nearby Granite Bay. They will be racing identical appearing Chevrolets, carrying JM Environmental/Berco Redwood sponsorship – with John Moore driving the No. 27 and his son in the No. 99.

Cole Moore won the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championship in the Late Model division at All American Speedway in 2020. His father followed that up by winning the same track title last year, along with the state championship.

Both drivers are gunning for their first ARCA West win. Cole has come close, with two runner-up finishes this season. Being at his home track could give him his best shot at victory. In addition, All American Speedway has had three straight first-time series winners, leaving the door open for Cole to become the fourth. He is also in contention for the ARCA West championship this year, with only two races remaining on the schedule after Saturday. His father, meanwhile, is returning to the series, where he last competed in 2015.

BMR’s lineup this week also features a couple of talented young, up-and-coming drivers who are looking to capture the spotlight – Landen Lewis and Sean Hingorani.

Lewis was named to drive BMR’s No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet SS midway through this season. The 16-year-old from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, already had an ARCA West win among two series starts when he joined the BMR team in June. He has added to that with one top-five and three top-10 finishes in three starts.

Hingorani – a 15-year-old from Newport Beach, California – will be in a BMR entry for the first time. He’s had a fast start in racing, with a rapid rise in just 12 months of competition. His early success has been primarily in Legend cars and late model stock cars. He has made two ARCA West starts, with a best finish of 12th on the road course at Portland.

NAPA AUTO PARTS will be well represented at the track on Saturday, with the NAPA Distribution Center in Sacramento and Riebes NAPA stores playing a significant role in the event. A NAPA sales promotion – which utilized this race all year long and involved Adaptive One, Gates Industrial, NGK, and NAPA Tools & Equipment – will feature an outstanding VIP hospitality with more than 450 guests.

Lewis and Ron Hornaday Jr., a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame and former NAPA driver, visited Riebe’s Auto Parts locations in Northern California on Wednesday and met with local media. Hornaday was instrumental in Lewis joining BMR.

The BMR drivers, along with their cars, will travel on Thursday evening to meet with well-known Sports Director Del Rodgers at KCRA-TV, the NBC affiliate in Sacramento.

Sponsor activities at the track on Friday will include VIP rides in BMR’s No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS two-seater Chevrolet for guests from NAPA Sacramento and Riebes Auto Parts.

ARCA Menards Series West Event:

Race: NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 Presented by Berco Redwood (Race 9 of 11) Oct. 1, 2022

Location: All American Speedway, Roseville, Calif. (.333-mile oval)

Television: Streamed live on FloRacing on Oct. 1, 7:45 p.m. PT/ USA Network on Oct. 10, 10 a.m. PT

