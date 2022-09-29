Charge Cars debuts all-new Charge ’67 EV at Petersen Automotive Museum and Los Angeles Auto Show

Charge Cars is on a roll. It started with the 2022 “Icon of the Year” award from GQ Magazine, followed by the public unveiling at Salon Privé in London, before a dynamic debut at the world-renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed.

As its next big step, the London-based company is bringing its all-new electric-powered machine to the United States for the first time. The US launch will take place at the legendary Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles in late October, followed by a series of events across the West Coast and beyond, headlined by the Los Angeles Auto Show in mid-November

VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:

Production limited to 499 vehicles

0-62mph in 3.99sec

Ford-licensed bodyshell

Carbon fiber exterior body panels

1120 lb-ft of torque

4iWD torque vectoring technology

Modern driver aids

Totally redesigned interior

Custom suspension and AP Racing brakes

Limited to 499 vehicles, the Charge '67 boasts 536 horsepower (400kW peak power) and an incredible 1120 lb-ft (1520 Nm) of torque. Using 4iWD to deliver torque vectoring technology, the EV will accelerate to 62mph in 3.99 seconds and onto an electronically limited top speed of 150mph.

Charge Cars is a British company based in London. The team consists of experienced automotive designers and engineers, drawing on experience acquired across multiple sectors and around the globe. The world-class team of perfectionists, car aficionados and technology geeks developed and is assembling the first cars cars using core components from technology partner Arrival.

The Charge '67 is based on a brand new, officially licensed Ford Mustang body shell. Wrapped in lightweight composite body panels, the Charge '67 features electric motors and floor-mounted batteries. The design team created an all-new interior as well as a fully digital dashboard, new suspension components, braking system and even lighting. Along with the electrification, the car features advanced driver aids, keyless access and a bespoke audio system. The company has worked closely with a number of leading suppliers to ensure the absolute premium quality of all components.

“We are delighted to be in Los Angeles with our partners to celebrate the launch of the Charge '67 in the United States. It’s the ideal destination for our technology, design and performance, which has come to life in such an exciting way,” said Vadim Shagaleev, CEO of Charge Cars.

“We truly believe we’ve created something unique in the EV world. It’s a brand new, handbuilt, design icon that gives customers a genuine emotional connection to their car. Classic looks, cutting edge technology and zero emissions now have a heart and soul. And this is just the beginning for us at Charge Cars,” said Mark Roberts, Chief Creative Officer of Charge Cars.

Customers interested in reserving a Charge '67 or booking a test drive should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Charge Cars will be accompanied by a number of its partners and key suppliers for the Los Angeles launch to showcase the technology that goes into the Charge ’67 including:

Arrival – the technology partner provided EV hardware and software components

Bridge of Weir – one of the world’s oldest independent automotive leather manufacturers

Michelin – pioneers of tire technology synonymous with high-performance and safety

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATION

CHARGE ’67

Electric Motors:

4x PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors)

Drive:

4iWD (4 independent Wheel Drive)

Battery:

63 kWh

Total Peak Power:

400 kW

Total Motor Torque:

1520 Nm

Range:

200 miles or 322 km*

Acceleration:

3.99 seconds (0-62mph, 0-100km/h)

Charging:

DC Peak Power: 50 kW

DC Charging Speed: 1 hour (0-80%)

AC Peak Power: 22 kW (Europe) 14 kW (US)



Exterior:

Wheels: 18x8" - Front 18x10" - Rear

Tires: 235/40 ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S (95Y) - Front 285/40 ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S (105Y)- Rear

Aero: Optional Front Splitter



Interior:

Two-seat configuration

Electrically adjustable and heated seats with lumbar support

Rear luggage deck

Center console with armrest

Two cup holders

Wireless phone charging

Comfort & Convenience:

Charge bespoke LED headlights with daytime running lights and automatic activation

Charge bespoke signature LED tail lights

Electric windows

Electrically adjustable heated and folding door mirrors

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

A/C with automatic climate control

Steering wheel-mounted controls

Electric power-assisted steering

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Soft-close door latches

Heated front and rear glass

Safety:

Charge-approved anti-theft system with alarm

Seatbelt warning light (driver and passenger)

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Drivetrain:

Single-speed transmission

Charge-engineered McPherson front strut suspension

Charge-engineered double-wishbone rear suspension

Performance AP Racing four-piston brake calipers front and rear

Electronic parking brake

Adjustable Driving Modes

Adjustable regen

Technology:

Rain-sensing windshield wipers

Cruise control

Reversing camera

Phone app integration

Over-the-air updates

In-car Experience:

12.3” driver display

12.8” central display

Premium audio system with subwoofer

Digital radio

Bluetooth connectivity

Wireless phone charging

Navigation system

* vehicle range may vary depending on conditions, driving style, terrain, temperature, and more