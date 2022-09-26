SRI, Stock Car Steel & Aluminum Partners with DIRTcar Racing for Fall's Biggest Races

SRI Performance, a household name in custom racing engines, high-performance parts and professional racing products, has partnered with DIRTcar Racing to present a variety of contingency awards for drivers competing in some of the biggest events on the fall racing calendar.

Joining one of the most historic motorsports events of the year, the SRI Pole Award, for the second consecutive year, will be presented to the fastest qualifier in all four divisions at the 50th Running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway, Oct. 3-9.

The polesitter of the Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 and of the DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150 will each receive a $1,000 cash prize courtesy of SRI. In addition, the polesitters for the DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 and DIRTcar Pro Stocks 50 will each get a $500 cash prize.

“2022 has been a record year for sales in the Northeast; we would like to thank all our partners, customers and teams for their continued support,” said Randy Keene, outside technical sales engineer with SRI Performance / Stock Car Steel & Aluminum. “Because of this, it brings us great pleasure to continue our (giving back, contingency program) in the Northeast, by sponsoring the SRI- Stock Car Steel & Aluminum Pole Awards Pole Awards for the second consecutive year, for the 50th Running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week, where we will be handing out over $3,000 dollars across the four competing divisions.”

“SRI Performance, Stock Car Steel & Aluminum would like to wish all the competitors the best of luck! See you in Oswego!”

Along with Super DIRT Week, SRI and its family of brands return to the World Short Track Championship, Oct. 27-29, and the World of Outlaws World Finals, Nov. 2-5, to provide more prizes.

SRI Performance will be the entitlement sponsor for the Thunder Bomber division at World Short Track. Then, at World Finals, SRI Performance will provide a Redraw bonus for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, while Stock Car Steel & Aluminum will provide a Redraw bonus for the Super DIRTcar Series.

The driver that draws the #1 Redraw pill in both series will receive a $500 cash prize bonus.

For more information on the 50th Super DIRT Week, visit superdirtweek.com, on World Short Track visit, dirtcar.com, and on World Finals, visit worldofoutlawsworldfinals.com.

DIRTcar Series PR