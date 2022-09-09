Christian Weir Caps off 2022 with Podium at Portland International Raceway

Rookie Christian Weir capped off the 2022 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship with his second podium finish of the year at Portland International Raceway last weekend, racing his way up to third in Race 3 of the Road to Indy Presented by Coopers finale. The 15-year-old earned another podium finish as well as a pole position earlier this year at Barber Motorsports Park as well as nine additional top-ten finishes throughout his debut season in USF2000.



Weir qualified 11th for what promised to be an eventful Race 1 with many drivers’ championships on the line. Weir made it through the opening lap commotion, but it wasn’t long before the #32 driver made contact with the #3 car of Jagger Jones in Turns 1/2, whirling him around and having to restart his charge, finishing P11.



Weir started Race 2 from the eighth position, and after another chaotic start, found his way up to fifth by the end of Lap 1. After a shortened 18-lap race due to a fallen jumbotron earlier in the day, Weir crossed the start/finish line in P5 for the second of three races.



In Race 3, Weir once again had to take an evasive maneuver at the start, this time coming out of the mess in fourth position. When the leader had to serve a drive-through penalty following the restart, Weir moved up to third in the field and set to work on the second place car of Nicky Hays. Weir made several strikes for second while also defending third position over the course of the 25-lap race but wasn’t able to get by before the checkers, resulting in a well-earned third place finish in the final race of the year.