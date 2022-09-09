NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season Finale Arrives in Monterey

The wait is nearly over. The season finale of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES rolls into the scenic Central Coast’s WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with teams racing for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey title, while five athletes look to secure the coveted season championship.

Scott McLaughlin’s win at this past weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland ensured McLaughlin, who now has 482 points, will be one of five drivers eligible to win the Astor Challenge Cup at the season-ending Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey on Sunday, Sept. 11. Joining McLaughlin in the hunt is Will Power (523 points), Josef Newgarden (503 points), Scott Dixon (503 points) and Marcus Ericsson (484 points). Power can clinch his second season championship – his first came in 2014 – by finishing third or better, regardless of his rivals’ results.

It's the 17th consecutive season the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship will remain up for grabs until the season finale. It’s the first time since the 2017 season that at least five drivers will race for the Astor Challenge Cup at the final race. Seven drivers held mathematical title hopes with one race to go that year, but double points were awarded at the season finale at Sonoma Raceway, expanding the group of title-eligible drivers, unlike this season.

“I want to win this championship for the guys that have been with me for more than a decade,” said Power, who began driving full time for Team Penske in 2010. “It’s a lot less selfish for me this time around because they deserve it. I feel their pain over the years of losing so many, so I would love to win it for them.”

Scott Dixon, who sits in third place with 503 points and 20 behind Power, remains optimistic. “We’re still in the fight,” Dixon said. “Anything is possible. We’ve won on tiebreakers before. We’re in it, and we won’t ever give up as a team until it’s over.”

“It all comes down to Monterey and this weekend,” said John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “Our guests are going to be entertained by the tense drama of the championship battle, while also enjoying a family ambiance filled with go-karts, Ferris wheel, games, and our area’s wonderful local cuisine. From the suites and open racing paddock to the Corkscrew and Hagerty Marketplace, it’s the perfect blend of entertainment.”

Local businesses and residents are ready to warmly welcome fans, teams, sponsors, and journalists to Monterey and excited for all the activities that accompany this international event that will be broadcast live on the NBC Network.

The weekend kicks-off on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 in downtown Salinas for the inaugural Mission Foods Street Fest. Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist will be among the drivers visiting with fans, signing autographs, and sharing a few stories. The event is in partnership with Arrow McLaren SP, City of Salinas, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Salinas City Center.

Advance ticket prices are available through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 by visiting WeatherTechRaceway.com or calling 831-242-8200. First responders and military may call and receive 50 percent off general admission tickets in recognition of September 11.

Tickets will also be available for purchase at the gates each day.

(Courtesy of WeatherTech Raceway)