ARCA Menards Series Recap: DuQuoin State Fair

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion

Start: 17th

Finish: 12th

Taylor Gray lined up 17th for the 100-lap event on the on one-mile dirt oval in Du Quoin, Illinois. By the first pit break at lap 35, the 17-year-old driver was up to third and gaining ground on second place; however, the engine was running exceptionally hot and brakes had faded. During the pit stop the team discovered a broken right rear brake caliper and the car struggled to re-fire to leave pit road. Gray got the Fusion fired with the help of a push and restarted second. At the exit of turn two on the ensuing restart, a plume of smoke trailed the No. 17 and Gray limped it to the garage with a blown engine. He was credited with a 12th-place finish.
 

Next event: Bush's Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee on September 15 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
 

DGR Racing PR

