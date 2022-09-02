IMSA’s Man of Many Talents, McAleer Loves the Pace

“What an experience it’s been,” McAleer said. “I’m not going to say it’s an easy swap around to jump from the Mercedes to the Porsche to the LMP3 car, but I’ve been doing it long enough now that I know the car.” With only VIR on Aug. 28 and Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Oct. 1 remaining on the 2022 schedule, McAleer leads Jan Heylen and Ryan Hardwick by 40 points for the GTD drivers’ championship. Chasing His Dream for a Quarter Century McAleer’s journey isn’t one that began this year. It’s one that began when a 12-year-old kid saw his dream and began chasing it. “I’ve been doing this for 25 years now, and every morning there’s more excitement,” McAleer said. “There’s no loss of dedication or commitment to this.” In the midst of the GTD run and his other driving duties, the 37-year-old Scotsman has his other color-coded responsibilities. The team he co-owns with Chad McCumbee in the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires demands attention, and then there’s his roster of students. As many professional racers know, sharing knowledge is a rewarding and profitable extension of the craft. “Unless you’re a factory driver, you make your money in coaching,” McAleer said. “That’s where the money is. The fact that I’ve been able to drive different cars in different series has helped my coaching career. It’s quite clear that I can drive any car, and that’s really boosted the coaching.” His journey began, as racing careers often do, with a go-kart. When McAleer was 10, he joined a group of friends at a kart track in Glasgow. Just for laughs, of course. “I think I hurt five of them,” he joked. “I was driving them into the wall. I cried because I got a black flag and didn’t know what it was for. I had an absolute blast. It was legit hilarious.” By 12, though, he was racing karts seriously. Then a familiar obstacle entered the picture: money. Can’t race without it, can’t earn it when you’re 12. Through one of his other current ventures – a karting series in New York – McAleer understands the passion and difficulties faced by young drivers. “It’s not necessarily the kids with the talent that make it,” he said. “It’s the kids with the passion. I’ve noticed that around the age of 14, 15, 16 or 17, if it’s not going their way, as is often the case with money, 99 percent of the drivers quit. They’ve been so excited about it for years, and then they stop. When I got to that age, I had no care in the world. I just wanted to drive race cars.” Across the Pond for New Opportunities With his heart set on reaching the British Touring Car Championship, he ended up instead with a Skip Barber scholarship. Off to the U.S. he went, his plans for sports cars put aside for the time being. Single seaters it would be.