Triple Header in Portland and a New Partner for Thomas Nepveu!

The summer break is over for Thomas Nepveu as the USF2000 driver will be back behind the wheel of his car after a month and a half hiatus. This weekend, it will be a tripleheader at Portland International Raceway (PIR).

"I would like to finish the season with podiums," said Thomas, driver of the #10 Evirum|Cromwell | Pétrole Bélanger | Home Hardware | Karting Excellence car prepared by DEForce Racing. "However, I've never been to Portland International Raceway, so I'll have to learn this new track. I've been doing my homework and reviewing videos of past races, just like I did before Toronto."

Discovering a new track, especially late in the season, can be a challenge, "I enjoy learning tracks and being able to add them to my pedigree. This track seems to present exciting racing and allows for some good overtaking, given the speed we can reach. I'm looking forward to Corner 1!

Thomas is currently sitting 6th in the Road to Indy USF2000 standings. "I think winning the championship will be difficult this year, given our bad luck that has prevented us from scoring points. However, fifth or even fourth place is not unattainable."

Only 8 points separate him from 5th place and 44 points from 4th. Coming off a 2nd place finish in Toronto last July, Thomas will be looking to keep the momentum going in Portland.

New Partnership - A1 Simulation

Thomas Nepveu is proud to announce his partnership with the Quebec-owned Parro Sim Racing A1 Simulation. Assembled from the best components on the market, their racing simulators are ready to use products, almost entirely customized.

Unique and highly immersive, these simracing machines are suitable for both amateur and professional drivers wishing to train rigorously

"I am delighted with this partnership," says Thomas, "this is a local company that I have been following for a long time. The simulators they offer are turnkey and tailored to the driver's needs. Their attention to detail is impressive."

Thomas Nepveu PR