NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 Brings ARCA West Back To Evergreen

Bill McAnally Racing will be a part of a history-making night at Evergreen Speedway on Saturday, participating in the 1,000th event for the ARCA Menards Series West in the NAPA AUTO PARTS 150.

The return to the .646-mile oval in Monroe, Washington will include a pair of BMR Chevrolet SS drivers battling for the team’s 100th series win, as well.

BMR has won seven times at the popular Pacific Northwest venue heading into the series’ 61st appearance there since 1964. Brendan Gaughan leads the team with two victories at Monroe, followed by five drivers with one win each. Both BMR drivers participating in Saturday’s event are shooting for their first win at the fairgrounds track.

Cole Moore, in the No. 99 Adaptive One Chevrolet SS, returns to Evergreen Speedway for his second start at the facility. The Granite Bay, California driver finished 10th in the 2016 edition of the NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 at Evergreen. Moore is fresh off equaling a career-best runner-up effort at Irwindale Speedway on July 2, preserving second place in the ARCA Menards Series West championship battle, entering the seventh round of the season.

Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina’s Landen Lewis will make his second start for BMR in the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet SS. His BMR debut at Irwindale Speedway was a success, earning a fifth-place finish. His three starts overall in the West Series in 2022 have yielded a win and two-top 5 finishes. In addition, he qualified second at Sonoma Raceway in June. His racing resume also includes a win and two top fives in three starts last year in the ARCA Menards Series. Lewis will make his first Evergreen Speedway start this weekend.

BMR is working with NAPA Seattle for this entitlement event. Special guests will experience the race with a VIP hospitality and pit tour on Saturday. On Friday, team owner Bill McAnally, NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday, and driver Landen Lewis will visit strong NAPA AUTO PARTS stores and NAPA AutoCare shops in the Seattle market area.

ARCA Menards Series West Event:

Race: NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 (Race 7 of 11) Aug. 20, 2022

Location: Evergreen Speedway, Monroe, Wash. (.646-mile oval)

Television: Streamed live on FloRacing on Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m. PT/ USA Network on Aug. 26, 11 a.m. PT

BMR Drivers:

Landen Lewis

No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet SS

Age: 16

Hometown: Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.

Career series stats: 3 starts, 1 win, 2 top fives

Most recent series finish: 5th – Irwindale (7/2/22)

Best career series finish: 1st – Kern (4/23/22)

Monroe stats: First series start at Evergreen

2022 series stats: 3 starts, 1 win, 2 top fives

Cole Moore

No. 99 Adaptive One Chevrolet SS

Age: 25

Hometown: Granite Bay, Calif.

Career series stats: 23 starts, 7 top 5s, 13 top 10s

Best career series and most recent finish: 2nd – Irwindale (twice, 3/26/22 and 7/2/22)

Monroe stats: 1 start, 1 top 10 (Best finish – 10th on 8/13/16)

2022 series stats: 6 starts, 3 top fives

BMR PR