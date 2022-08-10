Racing Gods Don’t Always Smile on Seemingly Deserving, Being Consistent Helps

The yin and yang of consistency was much in evidence at Road America. After capturing the 2022 Rolex 24 At Daytona, Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian has experienced a “so near yet so far” season, the No. 60 Acura ARX-05 consistently in the hunt for another win but just as regularly falling just short.

Thus, the No. 60 arrived at Road America with a string of five consecutive runner-up finishes. The regular collection of points enabled Meyer Shank to fashion a lead in the DPi standings that was at once substantial and fragile. Substantial enough that a win in Wisconsin would have built a comfortable championship lead heading to the Motul Petit Le Mans season finale; fragile enough that a lackluster finish coupled with a win by the chief rival No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura would force a must-win position in the season finale.

The late stages at Road America once again found the No. 60 Acura in the lead, with Oliver Jarvis battling to stay just ahead of Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 10. Not for the first time this year, Albuquerque pulled off a forceful – but clean – pass for the lead and went on to take the win. Meanwhile, under intense pressure from Earl Bamber in the No. 02 Cadillac Racing DPi V.R, Jarvis crashed in the Kink and was fortunate indeed that the resulting full-course yellow enabled him to nurse his badly damaged car to a fourth-place finish.

Thus, the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura now heads to Motul Petit Le Mans with a 19-point lead over the No. 60 Meyer Shank Acura, putting MSR in that must-win situation.

Speaking of Consistency …