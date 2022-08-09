Mixed Emotions for Kevin Lacroix at the Trois-Rivières Grand Prix

What started as a promising weekend turned into mixed emotions for Kevin Lacroix and the Lacroix Tuning | NAPA Auto Parts | Valvoline NASCAR team at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivières on Sunday, August 7th.

Unveiling his new colours on Saturday morning during the practice session, the driver from Saint-Eustache secured the 6th fastest time. "I was happy with my result during the practice session considering the level of difficulty we were experiencing with our car," explained Lacroix.

"However, I felt like there was a problem, and as a matter of fact, we found a major problem with the engine. So we opted to change it before the qualifying session. The Lacroix Motorsports team worked hard to get me on track, completing the work just minutes before the session."

The decision to change the engine paid off, as Lacroix grabbed pole position in front of a lively crowd decked out in Lacroix Tuning | NAPA Auto Parts | Valvoline shirts.

All the signs were pointing towards a good race ahead, since Lacroix is a master on the streets of Trois-Rivières, and has been unbeatable on the road circuits so far this season.

Lacroix lost the lead off the start, but he was not intimidated and did not let Marc-Antoine Camirand out of his sight. However, on lap 3, Lacroix had an electrical problem that forced him to pit. He rejoined at the back of the pack without losing a lap to the leaders. He kept his chin up, put in the work, and moved back up to fourth.

"Despite the bad luck at the beginning, we still had a great race," said Lacroix. "I think we could have hoped for a podium finish with a good strategy. However, my engine had other plans!”

On the 23rd lap, Lacroix's engine, which looked like it was going to provide a promising performance, suddenly stopped working. It was an abrupt end to the race for Lacroix and his team. "I'm disappointed because I always win on the streets of Trois-Rivières. It seems that our bad luck has not left us just yet. However, I want to thank all the NAPA Auto Parts and Valvoline guests who were on site to cheer me on."

The next NASCAR Pinty's event will be August 16th at Ohsweken Speedway, a dirt track!

Kevin Lecroix PR